Rani Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Rodolphe Ruffy As The Company's First Medical Director

Dr. Ruffy has been widely published in peer-reviewed journals, including CIRCULATION, the American Journal of Physiology, the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, PACE, the American Journal of Cardiology, and Annals of Internal Medicine. In addition, Dr. Ruffy also founded CardioScript International Inc., providing editing, translation and writing services for medical and health researchers.

"I have known Mir Imran for many years, and I am delighted to be working with him and the extraordinary team of scientists at Rani," said Dr. Rudi Ruffy. "I am looking forward to contributing my experience to support the success of Rani at this exciting time."

Previously, Dr. Ruffy held tenured Professor of Medicine positions at Washington University and the University of Utah. He received a U.S. Public Health Service Fellowship Award, the Buder/Peters Research Fellowship Award and three separate grants-in-aid from the American Heart Association. A practicing, university-based cardiologist, Dr. Ruffy is certified by the American Boards of Internal Medicine, Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. He obtained his medical degree from the University of Lausanne, Switzerland, School of Medicine.

"After decades working in many different medical roles, Dr. Ruffy brings a unique understanding and appreciation for improving patient outcomes and quality of life," said Mir Imran, Chairman & CEO of Rani Therapeutics. "His sharp mind and extensive experience will be an asset to Rani as we move forward into human clinical trials and subsequent FDA approval."

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics has developed a novel approach for the oral delivery of large drug molecules including peptides, proteins and antibodies, which to date can only be delivered through injections. The approach and technology for Rani Therapeutics was developed at InCube Labs, a multi-disciplinary life sciences R&D lab focused on developing breakthrough medical innovations. InCube is led by Mir Imran, a prolific medical inventor, entrepreneur and investor. Mir has founded more than 20 life sciences companies and is an inventor on more than 400 issued and pending patents in the U.S and foreign jurisdictions. For more information, please visit: www.ranitherapeutics.com and www.incubelabs.com.

