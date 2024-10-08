Rania Kfuri Named Glenmeadow Vice President for Philanthropy, Sales, and Marketing

LONGMEADOW, Mass., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmeadow, Inc. , the exemplary provider of senior retirement lifestyle options, has selected Rania Kfuri as Vice President for Philanthropy, Sales, and Marketing. In this new role at Glenmeadow, Kfuri will provide leadership and direction lead key revenue producing areas, developing strategies to secure annual, planned giving, and donor-directed gifts, as well as pursuing partnerships with other local organizations. She will also shape Glenmeadow's marketing approach and philosophy to ensure organization's brand remains strong.

"I am truly honored to join the Glenmeadow team and collaborate with a community-driven organization that has such a significant history in our region" said Kfuri. "Supporting Glenmeadow in its planning for a strong future is a priority for me. I look forward to getting to know the residents and their families and ensuring that this community continues to thrive in the years to come."

Kfuri most recently served the Baystate Health Foundation as Philanthropy Officer and previously worked with the Smith Fund at Smith College. She is also active in a wide variety of community initiatives, including serving on the boards of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services, Women's Fund of Western Massachusetts, and Revitalize CDC.

"I am thrilled to welcome Rania to Glenmeadow. She is a community connector who is driven to advance an organization's mission. With her enthusiasm for community building and a creative and entrepreneurial approach, Rania will do great things for our senior living community" said Kathy Martin, Glenmeadow's president and CEO. "Rania will catapult our philanthropic efforts forward. I invite people to reach out to explore how we can partner together to strengthen and support Glenmeadow's bright future."

Kfuri will begin in her new role on October 14.

About Glenmeadow, Inc.

Based in Longmeadow, MA Glenmeadow provides exemplary wellness-based senior lifestyle options including independent living, assisted living, home care, and respite care for those 62 and older. To learn more about Glenmeadow's senior lifestyle options, the staff, and community life, visit Glenmeadow.org.

