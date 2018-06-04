Ranir Appoints Julie Nass to Lead Global Human Resource Strategies

"Julie is a highly accomplished HR executive with demonstrated success in driving transformation and improving talent and organizational capability," said Rich Sorota, CEO of Ranir. "Her leadership skills and breadth of experience in human resources will help us advance our global growth strategies and support our organization in achieving our purpose of delivering millions of affordable, healthy smiles every day."

Nass brings more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries in start-up and Fortune 500 environments. Most recently, she served as North America vice president of human resources for Tarkett, a worldwide leader of innovative and sustainable solutions for flooring and sports surfaces. In that position she developed and implemented processes to drive significant operational performance improvements, as well as restructured the HR function to drive business alignment, functional effectiveness, and a high-performing team.

"Ranir is an impactful organization with an admirable purpose, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to join such a passionate team," said Nass. "I look forward to leading the company's global talent management and development strategies, and contributing to the collective success of the organization."

Nass' experience also includes leadership positions at multi-million-dollar companies such as Broadwind Energy, Inc., and multi-billion-dollar companies including Whirlpool Corporation. She earned her bachelor's of science in psychology from University of Dayton and went on to graduate school at Illinois State University for industrial and organizational psychology.

Ranir is a leading global manufacturer of store brand private label consumer oral care products, including power and manual toothbrushes, teeth whiteners, dental floss and flossers. Founded in 1979, Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Ranir serves retail customers globally and is committed to delivering affordable, healthy smiles in millions of households every day. Its products, which include some of the world's largest oral care store brands, can be found at major retailers in more than 40 countries. The consumer and customer insight driven research and development-focused company also owns, manufactures and markets the Plackers® and REMBRANDT® brands and proudly employs more than 750 associates worldwide. For more information, visit www.ranir.com.

