Ranir Enhances Global Growth Strategy with New Chief Financial Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranir, a global leader in private label and branded consumer oral care products, has appointed Steve Weinberger as chief financial officer. In this role, Weinberger will lead the development and implementation of financial growth and operational strategies for Ranir.

Weinberger brings decades of experience in strategic financial planning, having held leadership positions at several multimillion-dollar companies in the consumer products industry. Most recently, he served as CFO of Inventure Foods, Inc., a national marketer and manufacturer of better-for-you foods. Under Weinberger's leadership, Inventure Foods outperformed peer group companies in key metrics of revenue, profits and share price for eight consecutive years.

"I am honored to be joining Ranir and am looking forward to working with an industry-leading team of passionate professionals," said Weinberger. "I'm inspired by the Company's mission to deliver affordable, healthy smiles to millions of households every day, and am eager to support those efforts in my new position."

Weinberger's experience spans all areas of corporate and financial strategy, including mergers and acquisitions, profitability and cost analysis, operations supervision, strategic planning and more.

"Steve has an impressive track record of building high-performing financial teams and delivering measurable results," said Rich Sorota, CEO of Ranir. "His extensive experience in consumer products will be vital to Ranir's corporate growth strategy, as well as our day-to-day operations."

Weinberger holds an MBA from Schulich School of Business and has more than 30 years of experience in corporate and financial strategy positions.

