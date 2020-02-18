Ranjit Jaswal Joins Mazars USA as National Leader of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Practice

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm, announced that Ranjit Jaswal has joined the firm as a Principal and the new National Leader of the Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Practice in Consulting. Based out of the New York Office, in this role, Ranjit will serve as a member of the Mazars USA Consulting leadership team as well as Mazars Group's global GRC leadership team.

Mazars USA Chairman and CEO Victor Wahba commented, "As the national and international regulatory environments continue to increase in complexity and our clients embark on a journey of transformation, we are ensuring that we can best address their needs by growing this important practice. Ranjit's experience in building and leading GRC practices in multiple environments will be a valuable addition to our firm and for our clients."

Ranjit is a globally experienced professional with over 23 years of experience spanning London, Hong Kong and New York. He has held roles of increasing responsibility within two Big Four firms as well as global Financial Services organizations focusing on global objectives whilst understanding local nuances.

Ranjit commented, "I'm very excited to be joining Mazars to continue to define, build and execute a successful growth strategy within the US and abroad. There is an increasing rate of transformation, regulatory complexity, cost challenge and reliance on digital strategies by our clients. This is of critical importance for both them and Mazars. I believe that my long-held commitment in building close relationships with clients to provide the right solutions is perfectly aligned with Mazars' strategy. I look forward to working with the GRC team as we support our clients in achieving their business objectives, focusing on quality and being responsive to their needs."

About Mazars USA

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic U.S. geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and Optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 24,000 professionals in 90+ countries. At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.

For more information on Mazars USA, contact:

Mazars USA LLP | Beth More, 732-205-2012 | Beth.More@MazarsUSA.com

Makovsky | Ben Jaffe, 212-508-9646 | bjaffe@makovsky.com

SOURCE Mazars USA LLP