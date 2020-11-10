Ranjit S. Hundal, MD, MBA, FACPE, joins Huntington Hospital as Senior Vice President, Chief Clinical Officer

Dr. Hundal will leverage his significant experience to enhance quality, safety and growth that furthers Huntington's tradition of clinical excellence. He will build upon the hospital's strong clinical engine to improve processes, clinical operations and services, while utilizing evidence-based medicine to enhance quality outcomes for patients.

Dr. Hundal will work in concert with the hospitals highly talented and dedicated medical staff to champion Huntington's Just Culture as he oversees and enhances peer-review, by-laws and credentialing systems. He will also lead Huntington's renowned graduate medical education program which trains future generations of physicians in Huntington's trusted brand of care.

As CCO, Dr. Hundal will also oversee the community-based physician group associated with the hospital, Huntington Health Physicians (HHP), and lead its continued expansion while enhancing value-based care programs.

"I'm so pleased to welcome Dr. Hundal to the Huntington Enterprise and its executive management team," says Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, president and CEO, Huntington Hospital. "Dr. Hundal's extensive clinical leadership and vision will advance quality and safety, build upon our strong medical staff culture and enhance clinical growth to further our tradition of clinical excellence."

Dr. Hundal joins Huntington from Sutter Health Mills Peninsula Medical Center, where he served as chief medical executive. In this role, he oversaw quality, safety, risk management, regulatory affairs and institutional research for the regional health services organization as well as group and individual physician contracting

Over the past decade, Dr. Hundal has earned market eminence as a physician executive and as a thought leader in clinical strategy, quality improvement, and physician alignment. He currently works under the tutelage of a Baldrige National Quality Award recipient and has mastered the skill of building and sustaining high performing teams that deliver top decile outcomes. Dr. Hundal reset the culture to Zero Harm and led Mills Peninsula to five consecutive Leapfrog Grade A's with reduction in Hospital Acquired Conditions (HACs) as well as the Silver Eureka Award from California Awards for Performance Excellence (CAPE) which is the state Malcolm Baldrige organization.

An experienced clinician with over twenty years of health care experience, Dr. Hundal has first-hand experience working in a nationally integrated healthcare system, having trained and practiced in the UK National Health Service. His lengthy career encompasses practice in many specialties including internal medicine, general surgery, urology, emergency medicine, cardiology and gastroenterology.

Dr. Hundal received his medical training at Guy's and St. Thomas' Hospitals Medical School, University of London and completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Center in San Francisco where he was named Resident of the Year as well as Chief Resident in internal medicine. He holds an MBA in Health Care Leadership from Haslam College of Business, University of Tennessee and is a Certified Physician Executive from the American College of Physician Executives.

About Huntington Hospital

Huntington Hospital, www.huntingtonhospital.org, is a Magnet-designated 619-bed nonprofit hospital in Pasadena, California. The hospital offers the full spectrum of care for every need, in a variety of settings and through community partnerships. From primary care to urgent care, and from emergency care to trauma care as a Level II trauma facility, Huntington Hospital and its partners ensure that community members receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time. The hospital has received six consecutive 'A' grades by The Leapfrog Group, a national distinction recognizing Huntington Hospital's achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

