Ranked As Number One Seller In Stain & Odor Category, Top Ten Best-Selling Amazon Pet Products For Seven Years Straight, Rocco & Roxie Supply Co., Celebrates First Brick-And-Mortar With PetSmart

Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. has sold well over one million bottles of Stain & Odor Eliminator to date and earned the Seal of Approval from the trusted Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI). Their formula is eco-friendly, child and pet safe, chlorine free, color safe, environmentally friendly, and proudly made in the U.S. to the highest quality standards.

"Our father's entrepreneurial spirit inspired us to start this business, and now we have four generations of family members working together every day," said Morgan Magleby, Rocco & Roxie's Co-Founder, CEO, and parent to Roxie, the Tabby cat. "The Stain & Odor Eliminator was our first-ever product, and we're so excited that our loyal customers can now find it locally at PetSmart."

Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. is proud to be a part of PetSmart's popular Puppy's First Playdate , a free monthly playdate that offers pups a chance to play engaging games and socialize with new puppy friends. Puppies aged 10-20 weeks* are welcome, and the events take place at select PetSmart locations. Pet parents can find participating locations via PetSmart.com's store locator or by calling 800-682-7387 to reserve a spot. All puppy participants will go home with a free sample of Rocco & Roxie's Stain and Odor Eliminator, a free keepsake pawprint craft, digital keepsake photo and a Puppy 101 booklet with puppy care tips.

"When you have a pet mess you need to clean, you want to find the most effective product to attack it," said Matson Magleby, Rocco & Roxie's Co-Founder and parent to Rocco the Labradoodle. "Now PetSmart customers and Puppy's First Playdate attendees will discover how our safe, eco-friendly product completely removes tough pet stains and odors. Accidents happen, but no one will ever know!"

Known to virtually eliminate any stain and odor from urine, feces, vomit, and other organic stains, the Professional-Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator formula contains natural enzymatic bacteria that are activated on contact with odors and stains, feeding on ammonia crystals and organic matter until they are completely eliminated. It will not degrade, dissolve or otherwise damage fabrics. It also discourages pets' attraction to stained areas by making odors disappear, while removing stains from most surfaces.

In addition, PetSmart will carry Oxy Stain Remover, a professional-strength formula that goes to work at once, releasing active oxygen molecules that break up the gunk. The result: stains lift safely and completely out, leaving carpets, floors, furniture and other surfaces fresh, and your beloved pet newly forgiven. It tackles all kinds of people and pet stains--from blood, red wine, juice, and ketchup, to urine, vomit, grass, grease stains, and more.

Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. also offers a variety of naturally-derived gourmet jerky treats, all-natural biscuits supplements and shampoos, toys, and accessories including customized tags, stylish collars and bandanas, which are lovingly hand-sewn in the U.S. The brand has a 100% total-satisfaction guarantee. If a customer is unhappy with the product, they will get a prompt, hassle-free refund. All premium pet lifestyle products are available on RoccoandRoxie.com , Amazon.com and Chewy.com . The company recently expanded its treats category to include three flavors of small-batch, limited-ingredient Dog Biscuits made with quality meats, cheeses, and herbs.

For more information on Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.'s upcoming product launches, company initiatives, and to learn more about Rocco, the Labradoodle, Roxie, the Tabby cat and their fellow pet friends and owners, please also find them on Instagram at @roccoandroxie .

*Space is limited. While supplies last. Pet age, health and vaccination restrictions apply.

ABOUT ROCCO & ROXIE SUPPLY CO.

Established in Utah in 2013, brothers Morgan Magleby and Matson Magleby founded Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. with the mission to make the very best products for pets, and the people who love them. Inspired by their pets, Rocco the Labradoodle and Roxie the Tabby cat, the family-owned and operated business creates highly effective and durable toys, accessories, supplements, healthy treats, grooming products, and stain removal products. After seven consecutive years as a top-ten selling brand in the pet category on Amazon, and with the Stain & Odor Eliminator as the number one seller in the stain and odor category on Amazon, today Rocco & Roxie pet supplies can also be found on RoccoandRoxie.com, Chewy.com, and at PetSmart locations across North America and Canada. For more information about the company, visit RoccoandRoxie.com .

Press Contact:

CULTURESPUN, Inc .

[email protected]

SOURCE Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.

Related Links

https://roccoandroxie.com

