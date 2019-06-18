Ranked No. 6 overall and No. 1 for newborn care, Children's National named to U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals top 10 list for third year

"I'm proud that our rankings continue to cement our standing as among the best children's hospitals in the nation," says Kurt Newman, M.D., President and CEO for Children's National. "In addition to these service lines, today's recognition honors countless specialists and support staff who provide unparalleled, multidisciplinary patient care. Quality care is a function of every team member performing their role well, so I credit every member of the Children's National team for this continued high performance."

The annual rankings recognize the nation's top 50 pediatric facilities based on a scoring system developed by U.S. News. The top 10 scorers are awarded a distinction called the Honor Roll.

"The top 10 pediatric centers on this year's Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll deliver outstanding care across a range of specialties and deserve to be nationally recognized," says Ben Harder, chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "According to our analysis, these Honor Roll hospitals provide state-of-the-art medical expertise to children with rare or complex conditions. Their rankings reflect U.S. News' assessment of their commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care to young patients and their families day in and day out."

The bulk of the score for each specialty is based on quality and outcomes data. The process also includes a survey of relevant specialists across the country, who are asked to list hospitals they believe provide the best care for patients with challenging conditions.

Below are links to the five specialty services that U.S. News ranked in the top 10 nationally:

The other five specialties ranked among the top 50 were cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastro-intestinal surgery, orthopedics, and urology.

