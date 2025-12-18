Ranked No. 8 Globally | Wood Mackenzie Releases Global Solar Module Manufacturer Ranking

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, leading global energy research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie released its Global Solar Module Manufacturer Ranking H1 2025. ELITE Solar once again secured a position on this prestigious global ranking, placing eighth worldwide in the first half of 2025—further reaffirming its comprehensive competitiveness as recognized by an international authority.

Wood Mackenzie's global solar module manufacturer ranking is widely regarded as one of the industry's most rigorous and transparent evaluation systems. It assesses leading global manufacturers across multiple critical dimensions, including capacity utilization, technology maturity, ESG and corporate social responsibility performance, financial health, supply chain resilience, vertical integration, R&D capabilities, and module manufacturing experience. As such, it serves as an important benchmark closely followed by the global photovoltaic industry.

The report notes that amid intensifying competition in global PV manufacturing, companies able to maintain stable rankings typically demonstrate strong capabilities in serving both premium and mainstream markets, possess reliable global delivery systems, and exhibit long-term sustainable operational strength. ELITE Solar's return to the ranking at No. 8 underscores the company's continued advancement in global manufacturing footprint, product quality, and overall operational excellence.

In recent years, ELITE Solar has steadily expanded its global manufacturing and supply chain presence, establishing integrated wafer, cell, and module production facilities in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Egypt. This flexible overseas capacity network enables the company to deliver stable, compliant products to key markets across Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. At the same time, ELITE Solar continues to increase investment in high-efficiency cell and module technologies, enhancing product performance and reliability, while actively advancing ESG initiatives to strengthen green manufacturing practices and social responsibility.

Looking ahead, ELITE Solar will continue to uphold its development philosophy of "Built on Quality. Driven by Excellence." Guided by customer needs and evolving global market dynamics, the company remains committed to strengthening its technological capabilities and delivery performance, pursuing long-term, steady growth while serving customers worldwide.

SOURCE ELITE Solar