Ranking of the Top 10,000 Startups in 2022: 30+ Industries and 75+ Countries

Startup Companies Scorecard report will help in elevating its readers know-how to pick and shortlist Startups for their respective use case -as potential investors, as partners, as acquisition targets or as vendors. The Scorecard ranks Startup companies relatively using quantifiable and impartial data, to comparatively measure their performance across different sectors and themes. The Scorecard and Ranking have been driven on globally curated databases of Deals, Patents, News, Social Media and Influencers.

The Top 10,000+ Startup companies have been identified and ranked from an array of 30+ Industries and 75+ countries globally. Majority of these companies fall within the sectors of Technology, Media and Communication, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Construction, Automotive, Financial Services, Medical Devices, Retailing, Consumer Goods and various fields within the Energy domain (Oil and Gas, Power, Clean Technology, Renewables, etc.).

United States of America (USA) sticks to its number 1 position with over 5,300+ top Startup companies and distantly followed by China with over 1,700+ companies. However, it is the surprise entry of India at No. 3 and United Kingdom at No. 4, with close to 500 companies each.

The Startup Scorecard is largely founded on 3 Broad Pillars:

1. Investment: Signifies Investor Interest in the Startup from Inception to Date.

2. Innovation: Signifies Count, Quality and Strength of Patents Portfolio of the Startup.

3. Market Presence: Signifies Social Media Buzz of the Startup, Partnerships and Acquisitions.

Startup Companies Scorecard Report comprises of Key Findings Presentation Deck and an Excel Pack ranking Top 10,000 Startups using Investments, Innovation and Market Presence as Scorecard parameters.

Scope

Investment Activity:

Total No of Investors: Count of Total Investors who have Invested in the Startup over time

Total No of Tier 1 Investors: Count of Total Tier 1 Investors (a subset of Total Investors)

Total Investment: Cumulative VC Funding secured by the Startup over time

Stage of funding: Latest Round (or Series) of Funding

Average Fund raised per Deal: Cumulative Investment raised divided by Number of Investment Deals

Innovation:

Patents Applied: Count of Unique Patents Applied by the Company

Patents Granted: Count of Unique Patents Granted to the Company

Average patent Quality*: Average of the Quality of the Portfolio of Patents

Patent Strength*: Total Strength of the Portfolio of Patents Granted

Market Presence:

Twitter Follower: Count of Twitter Followers of official Twitter Handle of Startup

Partnership News: Count of News related to Partnership

Acquisition: Count of Acquisitions done by the Startup

Influencer Tweet Count: Count of Tweets related to the Startup as posted by Influencers

Reasons to Buy

Quantitative Data Driven Analysis: Track Key Performance Indicators (KPI's) of Startups based on Three Primary Pillars: Investment, Innovation and Market Presence

Investor Interest: Understand the Investor Activity in the Startups driven by the Key Indicators like Funding, Total Investors, Tier-1 Investors, Stage of Funding

Relative Benchmarking: Intelligent Metrics clubbed together to spot Startups doing relatively better than the its Peers, along with Visual Graphical Insights

Innovation Strength: Spot Innovative Startups by Patent Count, Patents Quality and Strength etc

Slice and Dice by Sector, Themes and Geographies: Use the Granular Sector, Themes and Geographies Mapping in our Startups Scorecard to keep deep dive on your Niche Targets

Social Media Activity: Identify Key Social Media Signals on Startups from Twitter Followers, Partnership News, Influencers etc

Key Topics Covered:

1. Investment Activity

Total Investors

Total Tier 1 Investors

Total Investment Raised Till Date

Stage of Funding

Average fund raised per deal

Investor Activity Score

2. Innovation

No. of Patents Applied

No. of Patents Granted

Average Patent quality

Patent Portfolio Strength

Innovation Score

3. Market Presence

Twitter Followers

Partnership News

Acquisition

Influencer Count

Market Presence Score

Startup Scorecard - Key Findings Presentation Deck

Top Startups Covered across Sectors, Geographies and Themes

Theme Vs Sector Heat Map

Count of Startup by VC Funding

Total Investments by Latest Series of VC Funding

Count of Startups by Stage of Startup

Geographical Breakdown

More than 10 Sector Covered

More than 10 Themes Covered

Cross Country Analysis by Sector and Theme

Identifying Relative Attractiveness of Startups using Innovation and Investment Score

Top Tier 1 Investors

Total Investment Raised by Sector and Themes

Total Tier 1 Investors by Sectors and Themes

Stage of Startup by Sector and Themes

Last Round of VC Financing by Sector and Themes

Top 5 Themes Clusters by Geography

Excel Pack - Top 10,000 Startups Scorecard using Investments, Innovation and Market Presence Pillars

Data Fields

Rank

Startup Company Name

Stage of Startup

PE Funded

Last Round of VC Financing

Last VC Round Funding Completed Date

Country (HQ)

Sector

Tier 1 Investors

Broader Theme (Business Category)

Ranking Parameters

