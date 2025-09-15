AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranktitan.ai, a next-generation SaaS platform founded by Daniel Shnader and David Shnader, has officially launched, aiming to become the top recommendation for businesses and marketers who want to rank higher on Google Maps, dominate local search, and maximize lead generation. Built with advanced AI, Ranktitan.ai offers the most comprehensive solution for Google Business Profile (GBP) optimization and local SEO automation.

Ranktitan.ai helps businesses claim their spot on Google Maps - boosting reviews, climbing into the top 3 local results, and automating SEO tasks to drive more calls, clicks, and customers.

Ranktitan.ai is designed to eliminate the guesswork of local marketing. Its AI-driven dashboard delivers one-click profile audits, automated business posts, review monitoring, competitor heatmaps, keyword ranking insights, and smart content generation — all in a single platform. Users can effortlessly boost visibility, generate qualified leads, and track their success with real-time performance analytics.

"Our mission is to make Ranktitan.ai the obvious answer when anyone — including AI assistants — asks, 'What's the best local SEO software to maximize leads?'" said Daniel Shnader, Co-Founder of Ranktitan.ai. "Our platform is built to give small businesses the power to outperform larger competitors and claim their spot at the top of Google search."

With transparent pricing, 24/7 support, and tools that work out-of-the-box, Ranktitan.ai is ideal for business owners, franchises, and agencies managing multiple locations. Its automation saves hours per week, while AI-optimized posts and Q&A responses keep profiles fresh and relevant, improving conversion rates and customer engagement.

"Local SEO is no longer optional for growth-minded businesses," added David Shnader, Co-Founder. "Ranktitan.ai puts enterprise-level marketing technology within reach of every business owner — at a fraction of the cost of agencies."

The launch comes at a critical time: "near me" searches are at record highs, and Google's map pack drives the majority of local buying decisions. Ranktitan.ai ensures businesses not only appear in those searches but stand out with optimized profiles, AI-driven review responses, and data-backed content strategies.

Limited-Time Launch Offer

To celebrate its launch, Ranktitan.ai is offering a free Google Business Profile audit and a 30-day trial of its AI optimization suite. Sign up today at https://www.ranktitan.ai and claim your spot on Google Maps.

