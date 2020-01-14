Ransomware Attack Every 14 Seconds - Prilock Announces $3.99 For 1-Click Protection

91% of successful data breaches start with a phish attack. The only way to train your employees to avoid phish attacks is to - Phish Them First.

Industry stats show that companies relying on old school security trainings experience a phish click rate over 27% when first tested. In simple math, 27 of 100 employees or 1 in 4 will be tricked by a phish, can you afford that? Training and phish simulation products have been expensive, complicated, and hard to manage, but not anymore.

Prilock's new fixed pricing of $3.99/user/year and 1-Click setup is perfect for companies who want to establish a yearlong security program in minutes, with no special IT skills required.

Prilock's 1-Click setup features custom user pages, baseline phish test, invites and reminders, custom phish builder, gamification and assessment tests for compliance, and schedules 24 random phish campaigns with real-time analytics.

According to Dan Hirning, Prilock's CEO, "Phish Testing integrated with next generation security awareness training is mandatory to help protect companies and people. Prilock's state of the art system is fully automated with unlimited scaling to ensure a fast and responsive experience. New technology allows us new efficiencies to lower our cost and we are passing that savings on to our customers to offer the highest quality training, fully loaded, at a fair fixed price, with a 100% satisfaction guarantee."

Business owners and IT professionals can meet compliance mandates and protect their companies from lawsuits and possible bankruptcy while maximizing their IT budgets.

Get Started today at www.prilock.com

About Prilock. Prilock has provided its professional Security Awareness Training to thousands of company users in over 46 countries. Prilock's team has extensive experience securing commercial, federal, military, and classified networks from cyber criminals.

Media Contact: 1-800-918-3001 info@prilock.com

SOURCE Prilock Security

Related Links

https://www.prilock.com/

