Ransomware Attacks Surged in 2023 With Disruptive and Often Dire Consequences

KnowBe4

09 Jan, 2024

KnowBe4 releases the 2024 Ransomware Hostage Rescue Manual to help organizations prepare for, and recover from, an attack 

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the release of its 2024 Ransomware Hostage Rescue Manual, which aims to assist organizations through all stages of a ransomware attack, including how to prevent them and steps to recover from an attack.  

According to a Corvus insurance Q3 2023 report, there was a 95% increase year-over-year on ransomware leak sites, with many attacks increasing against law firms and municipalities. Ransomware threatens to disrupt businesses, potentially even close them down and in some cases, prevent critical, life saving care. Recently, online systems at three hospitals in Germany were shut down due to a ransomware attack leading to a loss of critical patient care. 

"The Ransomware Hostage Rescue Manual was developed to provide organizations with the latest tactics and techniques available to effectively fight the latest threats stemming from ransomware attacks," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "These attacks are relentless and have even become life threatening in some instances with critical care equipment such as those in hospitals being shut down or rendered unavailable. KnowBe4 is dedicated to helping to equip workforces with the right knowledge to help their organization fight against social engineering, which is the primary method used by cybercriminals who unleash vicious ransomware attacks." 

Ransomware is a global problem with no region being free from attacks. International groups such as the International Counter Ransomware Initiative (CRI) were formed between governments as coordinated takedowns of groups have occurred, however there is still a lot of room for improvement.

Download the KnowBe4 Ransomware Hostage Rescue Manual at https://www.knowbe4.com/hubfs/Ransomware-Hostage-Rescue-Manual.pdf.

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

