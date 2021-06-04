Ransomware in the Cloud Hot Topic at New York State Cyber Security Conference

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl Mazzanti, President and Co-founder of eMazzanti Technologies, a specialist in cybersecurity, will address the New York State Cyber Security Conference on the topic of Ransomware in the Cloud. His virtual presentation runs from 12:30 – 1:30 pm, June 8, 2021. Interested parties may register here.

Ransomware attacks continue at alarming rates because it's profitable for cyber-criminals. Every business of every size is a target, even in the cloud, but small businesses are least prepared.

In his presentation, Mazzanti will discuss the essential facts about ransomware, including:

How ransomware attacks happen in the cloud

How cyber-criminals continue to get away with it

Costs to recover double for companies paying the ransom

How to protect your business for a small investment

White House Urges Stronger Business Ransomware Defense

As first reported on CNN, the White House issued an open letter Thursday to companies calling for greater urgency in preventing ransomware attacks following recent attacks by Russian hackers on key oil and food processing companies.

In the letter sent yesterday, the National Security Council's top cyber official, Anne Neuberger, urges business leaders to take ransomware more seriously.

"The most important takeaway from the recent spate of ransomware attacks is that companies that view ransomware as a threat to their core business operations rather than a simple risk of data theft will react and recover more effectively," Neuberger said, requesting that companies "immediately convene their leadership teams" to evaluate their exposure.

Partner with Ransomware Protection Experts

eMazzanti Technologies helps business leaders protect their customer information and business assets from ransomware attack. The company offers cybersecurity solutions featuring multi-layered protection with advanced malware detection and intrusion prevention.

About Carl Mazzanti

Carl Mazzanti is the Co-founder and President of eMazzanti Technologies, Microsoft's 4X Partner of the Year, 9X Inc. 5000 list honoree and the #1 ranked NYC Area MSP. His company specializes in IT security, cloud solutions, outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support. A frequent business conference speaker and technology talk show guest, Carl has often contributed at Microsoft-focused events.

