RANT Selects Sirona Medical as its Business Continuity Platform to Ensure Uninterrupted Care for Millions of Texans

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirona Medical , a leader in cloud-native radiology workflow software, announces the successful implementation of its radiology operating system platform at Radiology Associates of North Texas (RANT). This deployment provides a Business Continuity solution that ensures uninterrupted patient care and seamless operations.

Sirona's Business Continuity platform combines diagnostic viewing, reporting, PACS, and worklist capabilities into a single cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. It enables RANT to continuously meet their patients' imaging needs despite planned or unplanned downtime of their PACS and dictation systems.

Sirona's Business Continuity solution provides RANT with the following benefits:

Ensures uninterrupted patient care and access to all radiology services.

Delivers the scalability and flexibility needed to meet the demands of their growing business.

Eliminates IT costs and manual interventions typically associated with downtime events by automating all failover activities.

"As a Business Continuity solution, Sirona ensures the radiology services we provide to our patients and providers are always available," states Matt Long, Chief Technology Officer, RANT. "The modern architecture of Sirona's system, combined with their team's expertise, make integration to our existing clinical IT systems seamless and quick."

RANT, consistently ranked among the largest privately owned radiology groups in the U.S., includes over 280 radiologists who read more than five million studies annually. They service over 70 hospitals, 50 imaging centers, freestanding ER centers, and physician practices across rural and urban North Texas.

Sirona's novel architecture was built from the ground up for the cloud to:

Simplify data security and access using advanced protocols, supporting industry standards, and providing safeguards against cyber threats.

Provide real-time monitoring that enables potential issues to be addressed proactively.

Deliver a fully redundant workflow solution that is always on and includes built-in fault tolerance.

Enable seamless integration and deployment of both 1st and 3rd party AI algorithms.

"We are thrilled to partner with RANT to ensure their physicians can provide the highest quality care to all of their patients, all of the time," said Cameron Andrews, Sirona's Founder and CEO. "Clinical interruptions are expensive, especially for the nation's largest practices like RANT, and especially to patients in rural communities that can be hard to reach during downtimes and natural disasters. Sirona's Business Continuity offering makes complete radiology workflow and data redundancy simple and affordable for the first time."

Sirona offers three subscription options:

Sirona Unify : Sirona's flagship unified radiology workflow solution includes PACS, diagnostic viewing, reporting, worklist, AI (including impression generation), and more. Unify can be deployed as an overlay for teleradiology use cases or as a full PACS replacement, simplifying practice growth. Sirona Business Continuity : Sirona's always-on, fully redundant overlay workflow and archive platform for practices like RANT. Sirona Reporting : Sirona's next-generation reporting module is available as a standalone service.

About Sirona Medical Inc.

Sirona Medical Inc. is addressing the needs of today's radiology practices with a novel cloud-native platform that unifies radiology IT applications — worklist, viewer, reporter, archive, and AI — into a single, streamlined workspace. Sirona's radiology operating system (RadOS) represents the first-of-its-kind rearchitecting of an enterprise imaging IT infrastructure. It puts radiologists in the driver's seat with novel AI-powered solutions that simplify their workflow and amplify their work product. Based in San Francisco, CA, Sirona Medical is founded on a deep understanding of both the practice and business of radiology, to enable radiologists to work as fast as they can think. To learn more about how Sirona Medical can enhance your radiology practice, visit www.sironamedical.com .

