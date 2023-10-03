Rantizo Announces Over $6M Series A Funding Expansion

News provided by

Rantizo

03 Oct, 2023, 08:05 ET

Round will enable scaling of nationwide network for spray drone services in agriculture 

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rantizo, the leading operator network for spray drone services, announced today an expansion of its oversubscribed Series A funding round. Led by Leaps by Bayer, with Fulcrum Global Capital and Innova Memphis, this round will allow the new executive team to lean into a new growth strategy for Rantizo.

Continue Reading

"Our vision is to build a service network that puts autonomy to work in ag, starting with spray drone services. We are excited to expand our nationwide operator network, deploy our work management and as-applied map software, and continue our exponential growth in acres treated," said CEO Mariah Scott

Rantizo has more than doubled the total acres flown YoY, with operators in 30 states. Rantizo operators currently fly and apply with more than 20% of the Top 50 ag retailers, using spray drones to provide timely, local and precision application services for crops ranging from Arkansas rice to Iowa corn to Oregon hops and Idaho potatoes, enabling ag retailers to expand their services to growers. 

"A common mantra you hear across agriculture is 'we are going to have to do more, with less.' We believe that autonomy is the future of modern agriculture, and the Rantizo best-in-class software platform, deep drone operator network, and experienced management team provide acceleration not only for the emerging 'spraying-as-a-service' industry but the entire agriculture automation sector as well," said Kevin Lockett, Partner at Fulcrum Global Capital. 

Up to 60% of ag retailers say their number one challenge within their operations is workforce availability. Another top five item on that list is the adoption and use of new technology. Rantizo provides a solution for both with a nationwide operator network, leading drone service and support, and job management software. 

"The way Rantizo addresses farmers' problems by seamlessly integrating drone services into existing workflows is a perfect fit for our FarmTech focused fund," said Jan Bouten, Partner at Innova Memphis.

"Rantizo has been a great partner in servicing our grower customers. The drones utilized by Rantizo allow us to provide crop inputs on acres that otherwise may miss an application or go untreated due to poor or wet conditions. We look forward to building upon our current successes and growing this partnership across more of our geography," says Jordan Hart, Regional Operations Manager, Simplot.

This year, Rantizo more than tripled the acres treated for Simplot, a result of the new strategy introduced by CEO Mariah Scott. She joined the company in April, after leading Verizon Robotics and the successful acquisition of Skyward, a drone management company, by Verizon. At Rantizo, she strengthened the executive team, bringing in leaders with extensive experience in software, service operations, agricultural sales and marketing, aviation, drones and finance. 

"We are excited about the new leadership team at Rantizo. They bring the deep and diverse experience across drones and agriculture required to effectively deploy the service and deliver on the strategy" said PJ Amini, Sr. Director, Leaps by Bayer. 

About Rantizo 
Rantizo connects demand and supply for agricultural spray drone services with a turnkey service platform. We enable industry leading drone applicators by selling drones, support, software and training, and our service platform connects demand for acres to be sprayed to local operators. Rantizo operators fly and apply in 30 states, providing qualified, licensed, and insured precision application services. Look for us in a field near you or learn more at www.rantizo.com. For media inquiries please contact Brady Eilers. 

SOURCE Rantizo

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.