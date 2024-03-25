Rantizo® Launches AcreConnect™ Software

New productivity software is now available for spray drone operators.

IOWA CITY, Iowa, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rantizo®, the largest drone spraying network in the country, announces the launch of AcreConnect™ software. The software can help spray drone operators create work orders, product usage reports and generate As Applied and As Covered Maps to help streamline business operations.

The newly launched software has been tested through a beta program over the last several months. Real spray drone operators took advantage of the features and provided feedback on the benefits the software provided.

AcreConnect software is available on phone and laptop. Update a work order from the field edge.

"We've been working with our operator network to understand their biggest challenges out in the field and address them with software," says Chief Product & Technology Officer Jeff Holman. "Customers told us these features help them save time and fly more."

Available on a phone and laptop, AcreConnect makes it easier to manage jobs, gather information for billing and collect data for compliance. The software creates As Covered or As Applied Maps to verify areas sprayed and manage compliance.

"We are always trying to deliver more value to our nationwide network of operators," says CEO Mariah Scott. "AcreConnect software is designed not only to help make drone spraying more efficient, but to help spray drone operators grow their business."

By purchasing the software, operators will be added to the Rantizo network map, making them eligible for jobs in their area.

To learn more or request a demo, visit Rantizo.com/AcreConnect.

ABOUT RANTIZO:

Rantizo connects demand and supply for agricultural spray drone services with a turnkey service platform. After spraying almost 200,000 acres in 2023, Rantizo continues to grow through local hub expansions and growing its nationwide network of drone operators. Rantizo operators fly and apply for growers and retailers in 30 states, providing qualified, licensed, and insured precision application services. To learn more visit Rantizo.com

Rantizo Media Contact: Emily Keiser



