Ranulfo San Juan Reyes's new book Antídoto de Dios para la Raíz de Amargura, an insightful narrative of perspectives about sorrows and hope in the youth

Ranulfo San Juan Reyes said this about his book: "This is written by Ranulfo San Juan Reyes especially for all ages, races, and parents since in most homes, it is the children who suffer. They are victims. As this writer tells us, he suffered as a child and even as a grown-up with this bitterness until he received God's medicine, which changed his life. When there are lawsuits, separations from parents, divorces, prostitution, alcoholism, and drug addiction in the homes, the little ones suffer from love and go to the streets in search of affection. What they find are gang members who involve them in their gangs. They induce them to drugs and other vices that lead to crimes. Some lose their lives; others fall into prisons for long years. Until they receive God in their hearts, they are healed. And they become good men; they leave a good legacy to their future generations. You have to read this book."

Published by Page Publishing, Ranulfo San Juan Reyes's new book Antídoto de Dios para la Raíz de Amargura will fill the readers of all ages with wisdom that comes with thought-provoking and relatable experiences in youth.

Consumers who wish to grasp the importance of living a purpose-driven life and the overwhelming struggles of youth that define their beings can purchase Antídoto de Dios para la Raíz de Amargura in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

