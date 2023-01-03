Rany T. Abdallah, MD, Ph.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rany T. Abdallah, MD, Ph.D., MBA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional in the Healthcare Field for his work as a Pain Management Specialist and Owner of APICO Pain Management.

Dr. Abdallah earned his medical degree and Doctor of Philosophy degree (Ph.D.) at the Medical University of South Carolina. He then completed his residency in anesthesiology at Rush University in Chicago and his fellowship in pain medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, where he served as Chief Fellow. The doctor is board-certified in pain medicine and anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology (ABA) and has served as faculty at Temple University Health and Chief of the Interventional Pain Division at the University of Vermont Health before transitioning to private practice.

Dr. Abdallah is the Owner/President of APICO Pain Management, serving patients in the Bear, Dover, and Millsboro areas. According to the doctor, he believes that every patient should be treated like a family member. He offers expertise in treating headaches, back and neck pain, cancer pain, abdominal pain, chronic and post-surgical pain, fibromyalgia, industrial and accidental injuries, complex regional pain syndrome, and other complex pain syndromes.

The doctor offers pain treatment multimodally by coordinating pharmacotherapy, interventional therapy, physical therapy, chiropractic therapy, and psychotherapy. His interventional treatments span from simple spine injections to cutting-edge therapies and implantable devices. Dr. Abdallah notes that pain management is a branch of medicine employing an interdisciplinary approach for easing suffering and improving the quality of life of those living with chronic pain. A pain management specialist is a doctor who specializes in pain medicine, focusing on the evaluation, treatment, and prevention of pain.

Dr. Abdallah is actively involved and serves as teaching faculty in the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine, the North American Neuromodulation Society, the International Neuromodulation Society, and the World Academy of Pain Medicine United.

The doctor is a member of the American Society for Anesthesiology; the American Society of Regional Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine; the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience; the North American Neuromodulation Society; the International Neuromodulation Society; the American Academy of Pain Medicine; the World Institute of Pain; and the Medical Society of Delaware.

In his free time, Dr. Abdallah likes to travel and is fluent in English, Arabic, French, and Spanish.

For more information, visit www.apicopain.com.

