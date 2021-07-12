Rao's Homemade® Announces the Return of its Charitable Cooking Series, #Sauce4Cause, to Support Families in Need

MONTCLAIR, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Rao's Homemade ®, a New Jersey-based leading brand of authentic, Italian-style foods, including sauces, pastas, soups and frozen entrees, is bringing back its popular charitable cooking series, #Sauce4Cause.

Launched at the height of the pandemic in April 2020, the Instagram Live Cooking Series encouraged fans to cook for a cause with the help of over a dozen chefs and foodie personalities, who shared their recipes using Rao's Homemade® with viewers. The initiative benefited Jersey Cares , a local nonproﬁt with a COVID-19 relief fund.

This summer, Rao's Homemade is bringing back the program with a roster of four culinary experts including fan favorites from last year and a few new faces, and will once again partner with Jersey Cares to donate meals to families in need. The Series will kick off with actress Busy Philipps, who will guide viewers through how to create the ultimate summer brunch, topped off with a Bloody Mary using Rao's Homemade sauce.

This year's lineup is packed with cooking inspiration for all seasons, including:

August: Food Network Star Kardea Brown cooks up fall comfort food by putting a Southern spin on a classic Italian dish

cooks up fall comfort food by putting a Southern spin on a classic Italian dish September: Chef & cookbook author Serena Wolf offers a recipe for one-pot chicken parmesan for easy after-school dinners

offers a recipe for one-pot chicken parmesan for easy after-school dinners December: A surprise guest will share their favorite family holiday recipe!

"We're thrilled to announce the return of #Sauce4Cause, which has evolved from a one-time initiative into an ongoing effort to give back to our local community," said Risa Cretella, Executive Vice President, Group General Manager for Rao's Homemade. "Giving back is a priority for us, and it's exciting to combine that with another passion of ours: sharing recipes and inspiration with our fans."

"We're grateful that an iconic brand like Rao's Homemade is so committed to giving back and making an impact in its community," said Michelle Dee, Vice President of External Affairs at Jersey Cares. "We value our partnership and are excited to see it evolve this year with the second installment of #Sauce4Cause."

