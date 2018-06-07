Rao's Homemade® Declares "Delicious Speaks For Itself" In First Ever Marketing Campaign

NEW YORK, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in the brand's history, Rao's Homemade, the leading brand of premium pasta sauce in the world, will celebrate how their legendary authentic Italian pasta sauces 'make the meal' in a major advertising campaign call "Delicious Speaks for Itself," created by BSSP.

Rao's Homemade fans – and fanaticism – has grown over the years, with home chefs obsessing over the sauces' storied history, authentic Italian quality and irresistibly delicious taste. Fans of the sauces are so inspired by Rao's Homemade that they share their passion for the brand online, singing its praises on social media at every opportunity. It is that fan love and social sharing that inspired the new campaign.

The new creative spots spotlight fan-generated posts juxtaposed against moving Italian opera scores. Famed opera singer Michael Amante belts out some of the most interesting social shares in his traditional Italian opera style, including "Girl, if U invite me over to eat pasta, and U use ANY sauce but Rao's Homemade." The crux of the campaign is the bold and striking personality of the comments and the Rao's Homemade fan base, much like the memorable flavors of the much-adored sauces themselves.

"Fans of Rao's Homemade are an inspired, motivated and socially active group. They appreciate quality, premium ingredients and authenticity, which is exactly what Rao's Homemade offers," said Risa Cretella, General Manager at Rao's Homemade. "For this campaign, we wanted to show loyal home cooks everywhere that we see them, we hear them and we appreciate them. Bringing their reviews to life this way speaks to the authenticity of Rao's Homemade, and will hopefully encourage fans to continue to share their love for our sauces whenever their moved to."

The new campaign includes 11 videos that can be seen via YouTube, Hulu, FoodNetwork.com and Food Network. For more information visit www.raos.com or our Facebook and Instagram pages.

SOVOS BRANDS

Sovos Brands is a new kind of food and beverage company with a mission to acquire and build one-of-a-kind brands. Its portfolio includes Michael Angelo's Gourmet Foods, a leading producer of premium, authentic frozen Italian entrées, and Rao's Specialty Foods, a producer of premium pasta sauces and other Italian specialty foods. Sovos Brands has the soul of a startup, the experience of an industry leader and the financial backing of Advent International, one of the world's largest private equity firms. The company has a one-of-a-kind approach to brands, business and people. In fact, the only thing that's old school about the business is the name, inspired by the old Latin term sovos, which means unique or one-of-a-kind. This vision leads the company's focus on people and brands, working to ensure that both can really thrive. Find out more about Sovos Brands at www.sovosbrands.com.

BUTLER, SHINE, STERN & PARTNERS

BSSP (www.bssp.com) is a full-service communications agency based in Sausalito, CA, providing marketing services to brands and companies including Mitsubishi Motors, Nature Made Vitamins, 2K Sports, Greyhound, Premier Protein, PowerBar, Blue Shield of California, FootJoy, Sovos Brands and others. Adweek named BSSP Small Agency of the Decade, and Outside Magazine has consistently recognized the agency as one of the Best Places to Work in America.

