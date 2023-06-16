Raosu Hotpot & Sushi Is Open and Bringing All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Back to Midtown!

NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of NYC's newest and most anticipated restaurants, Raosu Hotpot & Sushi is now open for business! Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, at 310 West 38th Street, Raosu is poised to become a favorite amongst sushi lovers across the city!

For some of NYC's most authentic Asian cuisine, checkout Raosu Hotpot & Sushi today! 310 W 38th Street New York, NY 10018

The expansive eatery features one of the cleanest and most aesthetically pleasing spaces in all of NYC. With a seductive bar area, gorgeous sushi counters, and a lovely dining room, Raosu is fully adorned in futuristic LED lighting, modern furniture, and prime interior design touches throughout. The 10,000-square-foot restaurant hosts over 200 seats, and the 50-foot ceilings give the space an airy openness you'd be hard pressed to find anywhere else in the city.

While the space itself is a sight to see, what sets Raosu apart is its alluring menu of authentic flavors, and innovative sushi dishes. When combined with traditional hotpot options, and the expertly crafted cocktail menu - customized by the city's best mixologists - it creates a dining experience that will leave you begging for more!

What has many anticipating Raosu's arrival to Midtown, is the all-you-can-eat hotpot and sushi menu. At only $69.99 per person, it is a serious deal. Plus, the sushi craftsmen at Raosu are offering way more than just your average hand rolls. Their team is putting together some of the most unique, breathtaking sushi and sashimi options diners will ever see – with most of their menu looking more like works of art, rather than a buffet! The hotpot fare includes favorites like snowflake beef short ribs, tiger prawns, pork belly and much more!

Raosu Hotpot & Sushi is the latest offering from restaurateur Connie Zhang, the name behind popular NYC establishments like Royal Queen, a Chinese banquet restaurant in Flushing. In order to develop the branding for Raosu, and the marketing plan for the launch, Zhang took assistance from the team at NYC-based digital agency, Caymana Consulting. According to Ms. Zhang, "Caymana was integral in developing the brand, from social media campaigns, to helping with the interior decor and even aspects of the menu!" With Raosu, she looks to achieve "...an exciting fusion of flavors and cultures, where every guest can partake in a culinary journey that transports them from the bustling streets of New York to the vibrant culinary landscapes of China and Japan." You can find Caymana Consulting at Caymana.com and for more on Raosu, or to book a table, be sure to visit Raosu.com today!

Media Contact:

Nick Khan

516-707-5737

[email protected]

SOURCE Raosu Hotpot & Sushi