Rap | Welcome to the treasure Jiangxi

NANCHANG, China, Feb. 22, 2024

East China's Jiangxi Province covers an area of 166,900 square kilometers and has a population of 45.28 million people. Welcome to Jiangxi to experience local customs and culture. The rushing Ganjiang River witnesses the civilization for ten thousand years. Jiangxi people lived in the Xian Ren Cave by clans and made pottery by hand, and domesticated the wild rice 10,000 years ago. All kinds of precious treasures and talents are gathered here. Come to the treasure Jiangxi and you will be marveled at its extensive culture. Let's listen to an original Song "Welcome to the treasure Jiangxi", and learn more about how great the Jiangxi People are→ https://www.facebook.com/JiangXiNEWS/videos/144508668630567/

