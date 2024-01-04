Rap Snacks Announces Line-Up of Top Entertainers and CPG Leaders, Including Master P, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Derrick Hayes, Denise Woodard, and Other Leaders for Disrupt Summit 2024

Rap Snacks Disrupt Summit will feature compelling keynotes, interactive workshops, and exclusive fireside chats that guarantee unrivaled exposure, strategic networking, ground-breaking insights and resources for greater success.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rap Snacks , the "Official Snack Brand of Hip Hop" and one of the fastest-growing consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands in the industry of food and beverage, is proud to announce its line-up of special guests at the highly anticipated return of the Disrupt Summit . This year's special guest speakers include Master P, Derrick Hayes, Denise Woodard, Wall Street Trapper, and more leaders in the CPG industry.

Building on the game-changing success of 2023's inaugural event, the "Disrupt Summit 2024: Where CPG Meets Culture" is taking place January 9-12, 2024, in beautiful Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The event promises to be a tipping point experience where culture, innovation and flavor converge, and will equip multicultural CPG brands and attendees with essential tools for staying competitive in today's rapidly changing market.

Founded by Rap Snacks Visionary and CEO James Lindsay , the Disrupt Summit is a leading summit and expo for the next generation of culturally relevant consumer packaged goods. It is the only conference of its kind that serves as a pivotal platform for entertainment agencies, corporate brands, distributors, retailers, suppliers, investors, and industry professionals to connect and build with the disruptive brands who are at the forefront of industry shifts and shaping the CPG landscape.

The 2024 Disrupt Summit workshops include, but are not limited to:

VIP Meet + Greet and Fireside Chat with James Lindsay , founder and CEO of Rap Snacks and Denise Woodard , founder and CEO of Partake Foods.

with , founder and CEO of Rap Snacks and , founder and CEO of Partake Foods. Mindset of a Disruptor, Opportunities Unlocked with Derrick Hayes , founder and CEO of Big Dave's Cheesesteaks

Where Do We Go From Here: The Future of Multicultural CPG Companies, a One-on-One Q&A with Master P

CPG Round Table Series, Accessing Capital, Fueling Your Business Growth : A thoughtful exploration with industry leaders, including Duane "Myko" Cheers, co-founder of Everything Legendary; Danita Claytor , co-founder and president of Everything Legendary; Bridget Evans , vice president, Rap Snacks; Jaewon Phillips , Musical Artist/ Kiss Cafe owner, on accessing funds for business expansion.

: A thoughtful exploration with industry leaders, including Duane "Myko" Cheers, co-founder of Everything Legendary; , co-founder and president of Everything Legendary; , vice president, Rap Snacks; , Musical Artist/ Kiss Cafe owner, on accessing funds for business expansion. Meet the Retailers : This is an exclusive opportunity to meet with retail buyers from Walmart/Sam's Club and Dollar General.

: This is an exclusive opportunity to meet with retail buyers from Walmart/Sam's Club and Dollar General. Are You Big Box Ready? : Leveling Up for Mass Distribution through Big Box Retailers: Moderated by Chris Moses , this session will feature Chef Liz Rogers , founder of Creamalicious Ice Cream; Tyla-Simone Crayton , CEO of Sienna Sauce; and Ronnie Robinson , partner, VPS Bentonville.

: Moderated by , this session will feature Chef , founder of Creamalicious Ice Cream; , CEO of Sienna Sauce; and , partner, VPS Bentonville. BossUp: Empowering The Next Generation of Entrepreneurs : This session will feature musician Wise Intelligent, Genevieve Carvil-Harris , BossUp Program Director ( South Florida ), Dr. Sam Williams , Lincoln University of PA professor (Director Incubator), Claude Whitfield , BackSpinz founder/director, and Jason Powe , CCI - BossUp curriculum developer.

: This session will feature musician Wise Intelligent, , BossUp Program Director ( ), Dr. , of PA professor (Director Incubator), , BackSpinz founder/director, and , CCI - BossUp curriculum developer. State of Sales Series : Speakers include Blair Fewell , vice president of sales, Rap Snacks and Timothy Gatson , national sales territory manager.

: Speakers include , vice president of sales, Rap Snacks and , national sales territory manager. The Secret Ingredient: A Marketing Masterclass: Esteemed panelists include Ingrid Best , founder and wine negociant of IBest Wines; Taliah Waajid , founder of Taliah Waajid Brand , World Hair and Healthy Lifestyle Event, and Uncle Jimmy Products; and Kristian Newman , CMO of Rap Snacks

"We have created a dynamic summit experience that is more than just a summit; it's a movement. Disrupt 2024 represents our unparalleled opportunity to not only unite with like-minded disruptors, innovators and industry leaders, but to also share ideas, challenge the status quo and redefine the future of the CPG industry," says Lindsay. "Rap Snacks' commitment to empowering multicultural CPG brands and aligning with those who resonate with our values is at the heart of this summit. It's not just about disruption; it's about creating lasting change, celebrating diversity, and championing brands that speak to the culture."

Disrupt Summit 2024: Where CPG Meets Culture offers attendees a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge trends and best practices, showcase groundbreaking concepts and innovations, discuss inventive solutions and learn how to effectively engage culturally diverse consumers. Filled with compelling keynotes, exclusive fireside chats and informative workshops, Disrupt Summit 2024 guarantees unrivaled exposure, prolific thought leadership, strategic networking and ground-breaking insights, strategies, and resources for greater success. What's more, Disrupt Summit 2024 will feature an all-new CPG expo that will showcase culturally relevant brands.

Rap Snacks will also host an exclusive screening of the soon-to-be-released film, The UnderDoggs, starring Snoop Dogg, Tika Sumpter, Andrew Schutz, Mike Epps, and George Lopez. The screening will be held on Wednesday, January 10, at 8 p.m. EST.

The summit will conclude on Thursday night, January 11, with The Founder's Ball in honor of Rap Snacks CEO James Lindsay's birthday. Themed "A Celebration of Excellence," this formal invitation-only event will be attended by some of the most elite in music and entertainment, including special guests Rick Ross and Meek Mill.

You can learn more about Disrupt Summit 2024 workshops, events and speakers by visiting https://disruptwithus.vfairs.com/en/agenda-page.

To request media credentials, register at https://bit.ly/RSDisrupt2024MediaCredentialForm .

ABOUT RAP SNACKS

Rap Snacks is "The Official Snack Brand of Hip Hop" – a premium collection of branded snack products that feature and celebrate the hottest rap superstars. Featured Rap Snacks artists include Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, The Migos, Master P and more. Each variety of seasoned potato and corn chips, popcorn, ramen noodles and refreshing beverages offers an irresistible experience satisfying all cravings. Inspired by hip-hop and flavored by culture, Rap Snacks products are sold online in major retail chains and convenience stores throughout the United States and Canada. For more information on Rap Snacks, visit www.RapSnacks.net, or follow @OfficialRapSnacks on Facebook, and Instagram and @RapSnacksNow on Twitter.

