RAP SNACKS ANNOUNCES RETURN OF DISRUPT SUMMIT 2024: WHERE CPG MEETS CULTURE

Rap Snacks

13 Dec, 2023, 14:30 ET

The Disrupt Summit is back and promises to be a tipping point experience where culture, innovation and flavor converge.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rap Snacks, the "Official Snack Brand of Hip Hop" and one of the fastest-growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands in the industry of food and beverage, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the Disrupt Summit! Building on the game-changing success of last year's inaugural event, the "Disrupt Summit 2024: Where CPG Meets Culture" will take place January 10-12, 2024, in beautiful Fort Lauderdale, Florida and promises to be a tipping point experience where culture, innovation and flavor converge and empower multicultural CPG brands and attendees with essential tools for staying competitive in today's rapidly changing market.

Founded by Rap Snacks Visionary and CEO James Lindsay, the Disrupt Summit is a leading summit and expo for the next generation of culturally relevant consumer packaged goods. It is the only conference of its kind that serves as a pivotal platform for entertainment agencies, corporate brands, distributors, retailers, suppliers, investors, and industry professionals to connect and build with the disruptive brands who are at the forefront of industry shifts and shaping the CPG landscape.

"The Consumer Packaged Goods industry is on the verge of transformation and Disrupt 2024 is where it all begins," declares Lindsay. "We have created a dynamic summit experience that is more than just a summit; it's a movement. As we stand on the cusp of a new era in the CPG industry, Disrupt 2024 represents our unparalleled opportunity to not only unite with like-minded disruptors, innovators and industry leaders, but to also share ideas, challenge the status quo and redefine the future of the CPG industry."

Disrupt Summit 2024: Where CPG Meets Culture offers attendees a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge trends and best practices, showcase groundbreaking concepts and innovations, discuss inventive solutions and learn how to effectively engage culturally diverse consumers. Filled with compelling keynotes, exclusive fireside chats and informative workshops, Disrupt Summit 2024 guarantees unrivaled exposure, prolific thought leadership, strategic networking and ground-breaking insights, strategies, and resources for greater success. What's more, Disrupt Summit 2024 will feature an all-new CPG expo that will showcase culturally relevant brands.

"At Rap Snacks, we believe in the power of cultural relevance and socially conscious consumers," adds Lindsay. "Our commitment to empowering multicultural CPG brands and aligning with those who resonate with our values is at the heart of this summit. It's not just about disruption; it's about creating lasting change, celebrating diversity, and championing brands that speak to the culture."

To request media credentials, register at https://bit.ly/RSDisrupt2024MediaCredentialForm.

For press inquiries and interviews, please contact Candace Ledbetter at 770-709-1509 or [email protected], or Kayla Tucker Adams at 214-403-9852 or [email protected].

ABOUT RAP SNACKS
Rap Snacks is "The Official Snack Brand of Hip Hop" – a premium collection of branded snack products that feature and celebrate the hottest rap superstars. Featured Rap Snacks artists include Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, The Migos, Master P and more. Each variety of seasoned potato and corn chips, popcorn, ramen noodles and refreshing beverages offers an irresistible experience satisfying all cravings. Inspired by hip-hop and flavored by culture, Rap Snacks products are sold online in major retail chains and convenience stores throughout the United States and Canada. For more information on Rap Snacks, visit www.RapSnacks.net, or follow @OfficialRapSnacks on Facebook, and Instagram and @RapSnacksNow on Twitter.

SOURCE Rap Snacks

News Releases in Similar Topics

