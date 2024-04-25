Rap Snacks Joins Forces with Hip Hop Superstars, Quavo and Parlae, to Support Huncho Elite 7v7 Program and 7th Annual Huncho Day

The Official Snack Brand of Hip Hop and its nonprofit organization, the Rap Snacks Foundation, partner to support the Huncho Elite 7v7 youth football team to mentor, motivate and provide entrepreneurship training to help prepare for NIL deals.

ATLANTA, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rap Snacks , the "Official Snack Brand of Hip Hop" and its nonprofit organization, the Rap Snacks Foundation , has joined forces with hip hop superstars and co-owners of the Huncho Elite 7v7 Program , Quavo (The Migos) and Parlae (Dem Franchize Boyz), to help young athletes unlock their potential and guide them toward success on and off the field. Designed to mentor, motivate and develop youth, while teaching and coaching the game of 7v7 football, the Huncho Elite 7v7 Program provides resources, scholarships and opportunities for players as well as the guidance they need to excel in life. The partnership with Rap Snacks and the Rap Snacks Foundation, through its Boss Up initiative, adds a pivotal layer of entrepreneurship training to the program that will provide guidance on personal branding, financial literacy, marketing, and media training. Most importantly, the partnership will help Huncho Elite players prepare for, and properly monetize l Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals, potentially, coming their way.

"I am incredibly proud to partner with Quavo and Parlae in support of the Huncho Elite 7v7 youth football program," shares Rap Snacks Founder and CEO, James Lindsay . "This collaboration represents the intersection of two powerful forces: the influence of hip hop culture and the potential for positive change and advancement within our youth. I've always believed in the power of mentorship and guidance to unlock potential and it excites me to know that the expansion of this partnership will do just that and will also instill an entrepreneurial spirit in the next generation of leaders."

"This partnership is a 'game changer', pun intended," shares Rap Snacks Foundation Co-Founder and President, Wise Intelligent , who is also known as the front man for the legendary hip hop group, Poor Righteous Teachers . "The Rap Snacks Foundation and our Boss Up initiative was formed to empower youth to realize their full potential and build brighter futures for themselves, their families and their communities. Our partnership with the Huncho Elite 7v7 Program makes complete sense and allows us to expand our impact even further by providing mentorship, guidance and entrepreneurial training, specifically, to aspiring athletes. Joining Huncho Elite's team of offensive, defensive and special teams coaches, Rap Snacks / Boss Up is committed to serving as the financial coach to help this team not only excel on the field, but also thrive in life!"

On behalf of Quavo, Parlae and the Huncho Elite 7v7 team, we are super excited to partner with Rap Snacks and the Rap Snacks Foundation on empowering our young athletes on and off the field," confirms, Renisha Gleaton, president and operations manager of the Huncho Elite 7v7 Program. "This collaboration is so important not only because it will offer training and valuable life skills that extend far beyond the game of football, but will also equip them with the tools they need to confidently seize opportunities for growth and success, personally and professionally. Thank you Rap Snacks for helping us groom our guys for long-term excellence."

The Huncho Elite 7v7 youth football team and Rap Snacks will participate in the 7th Annual Huncho Day experience hosted by Quavo, which will take place in metro Atlanta on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at Quavo's alma mater, Berkmar High School (405 Pleasant Hill Rd., Lilburn, GA, 30047). In addition to showcasing Huncho Elite players, the event will feature exciting exhibition games, a Huncho Fun Zone for kids as well as football and basketball youth clinics and combines supported by the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Falcons. Huncho Day proceeds will benefit the Rocket Camp, a 10-week summer violence intervention program powered by The Rocket Foundation , led by the Offender Alumni Association and geared toward justice-involved youth, ages 13-17. The event is also a celebration of Quavo's birthday, making it an unforgettable party leveraging community engagement to make a positive impact!

For more details and ticket information on the 7th Annual Huncho Day, visit the event website HERE .

For more information on Rap Snacks, visit www.RapSnacks.net , and for the Rap Snacks Foundation, visit www.TheRapSnacksFoundation.org .

ABOUT RAP SNACKS

Rap Snacks is "The Official Snack Brand of Hip Hop" – a premium collection of branded snack products that, for 30 years, has featured and celebrated the hottest rap superstars. Featured Rap Snacks artists include Rick Ross, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, The Migos, Master P, Moneybagg Yo, NBA Youngboy and more. Each variety of seasoned potato and corn chips, popcorn, ramen noodles and refreshing beverages offers an irresistible experience satisfying all cravings. Inspired by hip-hop and flavored by culture, Rap Snacks products are sold online in major retail chains and convenience stores throughout the United States and Canada. For more information on Rap Snacks, visit www.RapSnacks.net, and follow @OfficialRapSnacks on Facebook, and Instagram and @RapSnacksNow on X .

ABOUT RAP SNACKS BOSS UP FOUNDATION

The Rap Snacks Foundation is a real world experiential entrepreneurship program that walks participants from the point of their passions and dreams to business plan, activation and achievement. By giving them the opportunities they deserve, the Rap Snacks Foundation believes that every child can build a better future and become all they were created to be. The foundation has successfully trained young men and women of under-resourced communities to take responsibility and control of their own financial futures. As a result, they realize their full potential and secure a brighter tomorrow for themselves, their families and their communities. For more information on the Rap Snacks Foundation, visit www.TheRapSnacksFoundation.org , and follow @RapSnacksFDN on Instagram.

ABOUT HUNCHO ELITE 7v7 PROGRAM

The Huncho Elite 7v7 Program is a youth football program co-owned by Parlae from the platinum group, Dem Franchize Boyz and Quavo from the Grammy Award-winning group, Migos. Their mission is to mentor, motivate, develop and provide resources to young athletes and urban communities while teaching and coaching the game of 7v7 football. The program combines athletic training with community engagement to make a positive impact. It also centers core values that revolve around helping young athletes unlock their potential and guiding them towards success on and off the field. For more information on Huncho Elite, follow @HunchoElite7v7 on Instagram.

