Rapattoni and Homesnap to Launch Advanced Integrations for MLS Customers

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapattoni Corporation (Rapattoni), a top provider of integrated products and services for real estate associations and MLS organizations, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Homesnap, the leading provider of mobile technology solutions to the real estate industry, to offer advanced integrations to mutual Rapattoni MLS and Homesnap customers.

These integrations between Rapattoni MLS and Homesnap Pro, the agent-facing version of the Homesnap platform built specifically for real estate professionals, will include synchronization of contacts between the two platforms and edit listing functionality. These integrations will be available to mutual Rapattoni MLS and Homesnap Pro users at no additional charge.

"Rapattoni is dedicated to providing our users with access to premium third-party services supported by our Web API technology. We are proud to be working with Homesnap to deliver to our MLS customers a best-in-class product with native API integrations which will sync MLS data between our two platforms and make agents' lives easier," said Brian Tepfer, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer at Rapattoni.

The integrations made possible by this collaborative effort will significantly enhance the utility of Homesnap Pro in Rapattoni MLS markets, allowing agents to perform a multitude of essential tasks directly from their mobile device. Rapattoni and Homesnap expect these integrations to be introduced by the fourth quarter of 2020.

"Agents want to perform their essential business functions in one place, using one platform. We are always looking for ways to make Homesnap Pro a more efficient tool for agents, brokers and multiple listing organizations, so this partnership with Rapattoni was a natural step for us," said Homesnap CEO John Mazur.

Homesnap Pro is the market-leading agent productivity app, currently available to over one million agents in more than 240 multiple listing organizations across the country. Homesnap Pro offers essential products for agent and broker success, including productivity tools, marketing services and client management, on a single platform. Homesnap is also the public-facing brand of the Broker Public Portal, the only national home search platform powered by real-time MLS data and following Fair Display Guidelines.

ABOUT RAPATTONI MLS

Rapattoni MLS provides an intuitive and responsive interface for agents to enter listings, run searches, and manage prospects with interactive Client Portals. Additional advanced features include industry-leading map layer data and integrated GIS parcel mapping, a versatile Custom Report Writer for building dynamic reports and flyers, a powerful RESO Web API and RETS data platform with the latest RESO Data Dictionary Platinum certification, and much more. Rapattoni MLS is compatible with all standard browsers and mobile platforms, with a native and fully integrated app included for iOS and Android devices.

ABOUT RAPATTONI CORPORATION

Rapattoni Corporation has been serving the real estate industry since 1970. The company provides integrated products and services for real estate associations and MLS organizations, including the Rapattoni MLS, industry-leading association management software, and Integrated Website Services with an included Single Sign-On (SSO) dashboard, along with hosting and technical support for each product. Rapattoni's headquarters are in Westlake Village, California.

ABOUT HOMESNAP

With easy-to-use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap is changing the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. Homesnap combines people, property and data with enterprise-grade software for real estate professionals to run and grow their business at every stage of the real estate transaction. The industry-endorsed Homesnap platform leverages AI, machine learning and big data from over 500 data sources and over 240 MLSs to provide more than one million U.S. agents with access to powerful mobile software that automates workflow and optimizes the search and sell experience for their clients. With the Homesnap mobile app, the highest rated consumer home search application; Homesnap Pro, the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents; and the Homesnap national home search portal, a joint venture with the industry-backed Broker Public Portal, the integrated Homesnap platform is transforming the real estate business. More information can be found at www.homesnap.com.

