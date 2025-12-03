RapDev Ranked 4th on The Boston Globe's 2025 Top Places to Work List

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RapDev is thrilled to announce that it ranked 4th on The Boston Globe's 2025 Top Places to Work . For the first time, RapDev was evaluated in the medium-sized company category, reflecting the company's significant growth and continued momentum. The annual list highlights 175 Massachusetts companies whose employees rate them highest for culture, satisfaction, and overall workplace experience.

"At RapDev, we don't just build creative engineering solutions, we build an environment where our team can thrive," said Elyse Neuemeier , Head of People and Operations. "Being named a Top Place to Work is a direct reflection of our team's shared values: transparency, curiosity, flexibility, and a no-frills approach to collaboration."

RapDev's fast-growing team partners with some of the world's largest organizations by delivering high-impact ServiceNow and Datadog implementations - from Agentic AI and Modern ServiceOps to complete observability transformations. Behind that work is a culture designed for engineers to do their best thinking: meetings kept light, communication open, and complex engineering challenges approached with creativity and ownership.

The company balances high performance with benefits that actually matter , including hybrid flexibility, unlimited PTO, generous parental leave, catered lunches, weekly poker nights, relocation support, and a strong focus on autonomy and creative problem-solving.

Previously recognized on Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2025 list and Inc.'s Best Workplaces , RapDev continues to invest in both its people and its delivery. As the company scales across the ServiceNow and Datadog ecosystems and expands globally, it remains committed to hiring exceptional talent and giving them the space, support, and trust to do their best work.

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog and ServiceNow implementations. As a trusted Datadog Premier Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner , RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end, with a focus on automation and AI-driven service operations. For more information, visit www.rapdev.io .

SOURCE RapDev