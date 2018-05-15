Rapeseed Oil Market to be Boosted by Rising Applications in Biodiesel, Food and Feed Sectors Till 2022 | Million Insights

Global Rapeseed Oil Market is segmented, By Application, into Biodiesel, Food, Feed, Others (Personal Care Products, etc). Rapeseed is an optimistic yellow highlight plant that is found all over the world. The plant is known to be used as a vegetable in Southern Africa and China. Rape crop is mostly cultured for its oil rich seeds and known to be the third main source of vegetable oil in the world. It is also sophisticated for the other benefits that are inclusive of large quantity of biomass, recovers soil tilth, and overpowers weed. Rapeseed oil is used for numerous applications such as manufacture of biodiesel, vegetable oil in food applications, and feed for animals among others.

The rapeseed plant is extensively educated across the globe for its oil-rich seeds that add to several health benefits. Changing consumer food habits, cumulative health consciousness, and taste preferences have driven the market demand and production of rapeseed oil globally. Rapeseed oil has been proven to be the fittest oil that has contributed to the increasing demand for rapeseed oil market. Rapeseed oil has a widespread application in food industry followed by personal care products owing to its nutritional assistances. Rapeseed oil market is foreseeable to witness a significant development during the forecast period owing to the altering consumer usage of vegetable oils.

The nutritional aids such as low soaked fat content, Vitamin E, high content of unsaturated fat, and antioxidants is predictable to majorly drive the rapeseed market in the years to come. Apart from food industry, rapeseed oil has a major application in the personal care products such as oils, cream, and lotions. The presence of Vitamin E and antioxidants in cosmetic products helps in plunging scar tissues, repairs injured hair, repairs skin circumstances such as itching, eczema, and acnes; thus promoting a healthy skin. Rapeseed oil is also used a juggernaut oil that can be applied topically. Food was the leading application of rapeseed oil in 2014, accounting for more than high of market revenue.

Biodiesel accounted to be the second main application of rapeseed oil in 2014; which is expected to gain strong foothold in the years to come. Rapeseed Oil Market is segmented, By End Users into Food Processing, (Vegetable Recipes, Oil Cake, Meat Recipes, Others), Cosmetic and Personal Care Products (Creams, Lotions, Oils (Hair / Body), Others), Biodiesel, Others. Rapeseed Oil Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others), Western Europe (Germany, England, France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg), Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand), Middle East, and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa).

The geographical coverage for the rapeseed oil market comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia pacific and China (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Europe is at the forefront with respect to the production of rapeseed oil. England is the third-largest cultivator of rape seed. India and China are expected to be the chief consumers of rape seed in the years to come. Key players in the rapeseed oil industry include ConAgra Foods Inc., Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil, HELMIKE PLC, ADM and others.

This report studies Rapeseed Oil in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top players in these regions/countries, with sales, price, revenue and market share for each player in these regions, covering

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales (consumption), revenue, market share and growth rate of Rapeseed Oil in these regions, from 2011 to 2020 (forecast), like

