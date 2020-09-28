Raphael K. Osei, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TAVERN, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raphael K. Osei, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Obstetrician-Gynecologist for his outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his steadfast devotion with Cornerstone Family Healthcare at Kaplan Family Pavilion (Newburgh).

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Cornerstone Family Healthcare is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing high-quality, comprehensive, primary, and preventative health care services in an environment of caring, respect, and dignity. They are equally committed to the needs of the Mid-Hudson Valley area that they serve but with continued emphasis on the underserved and those without access to care. By working hand in hand with a wide range of medical insurance companies, their medical staff can identify what plan caters to the family's needs best. Kaplan Family Pavilion (Newburgh) is an integral part of Cornerstone Family Healthcare which is situated at 147 Lake Street. The staff and physicians offer services and programs in Behavioral Health, Care Management, Dental Care, Family Medicine, HIV Prevention and PrEP, and more.



Board-Certified OB/GYN, Dr. Osei has earned him a laudable reputation for his for his high standards of personal integrity and professional excellence in the medical field. He has garnered 16 years of professional experience in his field specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of women's reproductive tract. In his current position at the Newburgh location of Kaplan Family Pavilion, he offers his vast repertoire of expertise in women's health to his patients. He also offers services in Spanish. Committed to building long-lasting relationships with his patients, Dr. Osei cares for them during their journey into motherhood throughout pregnancy and childbirth.



An academic scholar, Dr. Osei obtained his medical degree at Howard University College of Medicine. Following medical school, he went on to complete his residency at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County. He is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.



For further information, please visit https://cornerstonefamilyhealthcare.org/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

