RapiCure & Allan Edwards, Inc. Join Forces to Deliver the Industry's First "Minute-class" Repair

New TimeWarp™ "minute-class" Repair System helps pipeline operations remove the time barriers in essential pipeline maintenance helping tackle today's aging infrastructure

LOVELAND, Colo., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RapiCure Solutions (RapiCure) , innovators of the fastest, toughest rapid-curing resin technology, and Allan Edwards, Inc . the family-owned leader in pipeline products since 1947, announced they've come together to offer the industry's first "minute-class" repair. The new TimeWarp™ Composite System Powered by RapiCure introduces RapiCure's patented rapid-curing epoxy alternative into Allan Edwards, Inc.'s trusted OmegaWrap® composite repair system setting a new efficiency and high-value standard to address the millions of miles of pipeline infrastructure requiring ongoing maintenance.

The new TimeWarp™ System, the pipeline industry’s first "minute-class" repair.

"TimeWarp marks a pivotal shift in pipeline integrity repair. By making rapid, standardized composite repairs practical in the field, it enables operators to redeploy field crews and budgets previously The new TimeWarp™ System, the pipeline industry's first "minute-class" repair allocated to only a few repairs across a much larger portion of their asset base," explained Allan Edwards, Inc.'s Director of Engineering, Josh Wilson.

Added RapiCure CEO, Heather Rubin, "It made sense for us to partner with such a trusted, established name and presence in the oil and gas industry, and a company that consistently looks to the latest innovations to deliver the best pipeline performance solutions to its customers. Although materials have exponentially evolved over the years, the integration of the best technologies has been slow. Together, TimeWarp stands to help pipeliners everywhere speed up pipe repair, protection, and future-proofing while ensuring maximum pipeline integrity."

TimeWarp is an easy-to-transport material consisting of a high-performance carbon fiber and RapiCure's rapid-curing resin system. It delivers the fastest ASME PCC-2-qualified repair solution in the field allowing operators a full return to MAOP in minutes, not days. Allan Edwards, Inc offers customer support to ensure that every user has the best composite installation experience.

The new TimeWarp Wrap System Powered by RapiCure will be commercially available as early as February 2026. To learn more and secure access to the fastest, toughest pipeline repair and protection solution, please contact [email protected] or (918) 583-7184.

About RapiCure Solutions

RapiCure Solutions (RapiCure) offers the fastest, toughest rapid-curing resin technology for infrastructure repair and protection and advanced manufacturing. With millions of miles of infrastructure requiring attention but too little time and money to address it, RapiCure helps municipal, industrial, and engineering organizations finally overcome the inefficiencies and expense of traditional protection, repair, and replacement solutions transforming infrastructure maintenance everywhere. RapiCure has reimagined resin, saving these organizations hundreds of thousands of dollars per day while also enabling manufacturers to accelerate their product innovation through increased performance and sustainability. To learn more please visit www.rapicuresolutions.com .

About Allan Edwards, Inc.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Allan Edwards, Inc. is a family-owned leader in pipeline products With a legacy of excellence spanning nearly eight decades, the company delivers innovative solutions to support the global energy infrastructure. To learn more, please visit www.allanedwards.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

