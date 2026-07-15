RapiCure Selected for Chevron Technology Ventures' Catalyst Program

Company's reimagined resins allow operators to plug, seal, wrap or repair critical pipelines in minutes vs. hours significantly reducing maintenance costs

LOVELAND, Colo., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today RapiCure Solutions, Inc. (RapiCure), innovators of a highly effective rapid-curing resin technology, announced it has been selected by Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) for its Catalyst Program™ aimed at accelerating technology innovation within the energy sector. Launched in 2017, CTV's Catalyst Program accelerates the growth and maturation of early-stage companies working on technologies that have the potential to benefit the energy industry.

RapiCure's innovative resin wrap is 200 times faster and 3 times tougher than current alternatives even in the most extreme weather conditions

"For RapiCure, being chosen by Chevron Technology Ventures for this Program and working with Chevron on potential use cases, combined with the program's overall supportive guidance and milestone model, aligns perfectly with our go-to-market strategy. It also strengthens the value that we can bring to operators and product manufacturers in the energy sector," explained Heather Rubin, CEO & Founder of RapiCure Solutions. "For energy companies and the firms that service them, Chevron's support allows us to continue advancing the development and deployment of our first-of-its-kind resin technology designed to address the gap between speed and performance for integrity management, transforming repair and maintenance times into just minutes vs hours or days, thereby saving operators significant time and money while protecting critical assets for generations to come."

RapiCure's patented rapid-curing epoxy alternative technology delivers a step change from traditional epoxy-like approaches through a robust self-propagating curing platform. Designed to plug, seal, wrap, or repair critical assets such as pipelines in minutes, RapiCure's Medusa™ line of tape and resin kits helps significantly reduce operational maintenance costs. Its versatile formulation can be applied to a wide range of surfaces, from steel to concrete, and fully cures in challenging conditions, including high humidity, rain, and broad temperature ranges.

The Company has partnered with established product manufacturers of coatings, plastics, and composites looking for increased product performance and sustainability or organizations looking to incorporate their patented resin into bidded projects or to use in other product formats. The market readiness and technical superiority of RapiCure's platform are underscored by global utility/municipal deployment and first-place recognition at the 2025 Global Oil and Gas Cleantech Challenge.

For more information on RapiCure's reimagined resins, please visit www.rapicuresolutions.com

About RapiCure Solutions

RapiCure Solutions (RapiCure) offers the fastest, toughest rapid-curing resin technology for infrastructure repair and protection and advanced manufacturing. With millions of miles of infrastructure requiring attention but too little time and money to address it, RapiCure helps municipal, industrial, and engineering organizations finally overcome the inefficiencies and expense of traditional protection, repair, and replacement solutions transforming infrastructure maintenance everywhere. RapiCure has reimagined resin, saving these organizations hundreds of thousands of dollars per day while also enabling manufacturers to accelerate their product innovation through increased performance and sustainability. To learn more please visit www.rapicuresolutions.com

About Chevron Technology Ventures

Formed in 1999, Chevron Technology Ventures identifies, supports, and invests in breakthrough technologies that have the potential to enhance how Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy. Visit www.chevron.com/technology/technology-ventures

Kirstin Gulbransen

[email protected]

+1 (970) 316-0302

SOURCE RapiCure Solutions