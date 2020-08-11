Rapid Able Growth Makes Way for New Breed of Moving Professionals

"The number of students that graduate with no practical experience in their field of interest is a problem," says Sprinkle. "Able has been extremely interested in working with me to pair my internship and studies, and I am looking forward to securing a position with them after I graduate," he adds.

Able CEO Joe Singleton is acutely aware of how much the job descriptions have changed at the family company and has tasked the Leadership Team with making positions at the company especially appealing to a new generation of skills.

"The young professionals interviewing with us for the high-tech positions that Able growth has created are looking for a quality environment," says Singleton. "We offer very competitive compensation and packages, but the positive feedback we get about things like our wellbeing program, flexible job scope, and family values-based culture is noteworthy and interesting to us."

Crystal Amaya just graduated from George Mason University with a B.S. in Information Systems and Operations Management and just accepted a position in Commercial Logistics at Able. "The degree to which information technology is involved in the moving industry is amazing now, but this is growing more all the time," she says, "and I look forward to being on the cutting edge of these changes at Able. The amount of interaction with Fortune 500 companies I will have in my position is extremely exciting."

Human Resources Manager at Able Angie Hall has gotten used to seeing the resumes of young professionals and college graduates that are looking to the relocation industry for jobs that have traditionally been more available at technology-based firms. "The qualifications and education of applicants at Able has been growing consistently because of the many new types of careers we are offering in all of our divisions," she says.

Able was recognized by The Washington Business Journal in early 2019 as the first moving company to ever make its "75 Fastest Growing Companies List." The company believes that distinctions like this come from the practice it maintains in comparing its working environment and employment offerings to highly successful industries outside of its own.

"We want to be the best mover we can be, and we exploit every opportunity we can to be a part of the feedback process that takes place amongst our peers in this business," says Able COO Steve Kuhn. "That does not mean that we have to restrict ourselves to the compensation and work environment the moving profession has traditionally offered. Raising the bar in this respect will bring about a greater degree of professionalism in our industry."

