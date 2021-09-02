Rapid acceleration of medical education for Japan's medical students using VR - NHK special feature published online

NHK WORLD-JAPAN

With VR cameras and servers installed at medical facilities, OPEcloud VR turns all kinds of medical cases into VR content, enabling not only clinical training from a doctor's or nurse's perspective, but also offering a truly immersive experience, as though the entire medical team is present.

Many students are worried about the suspension of their clinical training

According to a survey conducted by the Japan Association for Medical Students Societies (Igakuren), when students were asked about experiences missed in ward training, the most commonly cited response at 60.9% was "Examination of patients," followed by "Patient rounds," "Clinical practice outside the university hospital," and "Observing outpatients." Also, in the field of nursing student education, 706 (96.6%) of 731 nursing training schools experienced lack of availability for clinical training intake.

Jolly Good is a medical technology company that develops high-precision VR solutions and AI-based medical and welfare services that analyze user behavior in the VR space. Using technologies such as VR and AI, the company is accelerating human growth and social rehabilitation in medical education, support for persons with disabilities, treatment of mental illness, as well as developing services to support the evolution of medical care and finding purposes in life, in collaboration with various research institutions and companies.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN is the international service of Japan's public media organization NHK. It provides the latest information on Japan and Asia through television, radio, and online to a global audience.

