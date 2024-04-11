Rapid Acting Mental Health Treatment Conference Comes to NYC on May 5th, 2024

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rapid Acting Mental Health Treatment Conference ("RAMHT") is coming to Manhattan on May 5th, 2024. RAMHT is co-hosted by a Psychiatrist. Owen Muir, M.D., DFAACAP, Grady Hannah, and Carlene MacMillan, MD. It is a presentation of TheFrontierPsychiatrists.com , a health-themed newsletter.

Hosted during the American Psychiatric Association Conference in New York City, RAMHT NYC 2024 is a not-to-be-missed conference that features innovative mental health leaders to discuss rapid-acting treatments that have the potential to revolutionize care–without the wait! This conference focuses on proven breakthrough treatments.

"Healing can happen more quickly than we imagined." -- Owen Muir, M.D., DFAACAP

"These treatments require a whole new mental model of healthcare because the treatments work more rapidly and powerfully than any of our current care models anticipated," states Mr. Hannah.

RAMHT 2024 will feature fireside chats with experts grappling with what faster can mean for systems of care. Already announced speakers include Ben Everett, Ph.D. Director of Medical Affairs at Lykos PBC , Dr. James Lynch, President of the Stellate Institute, Fred Ma, M.D., Ph.D., COO of iRx Reminder, Colin Kealey, MD, CEO of Neurosigma , Loren Larsen, CEO of Videra Health , and clinician-journalists like Michele Bernabe, RN , author of Moral Health . A panel discussion and reception will follow.

The event is sponsored by Lykos Therapeutics , Neurosigma , Osmind , MDHub , iRx Reminder , Acacia Clinics , Fermata , Moral Health , and Videra Health .

"Healing can happen more quickly than we imagined. New treatments can be faster and more effective than ever, and this conference is about being prepared," adds Dr. Muir, continuing, "as an NIH-funded researcher on rapid, AI-guided assessments for Opiate Use Disorder and Tardive Dyskinesia, we saw that legacy tools could not keep up."

About TheFrontierPsychiatrists.com : a daily health-themed multimedia newsletter and podcast hosted on substack, and the producer of the conference, a life-action newsletter event.

About RAMHT NYC 2024: After the first RAMHT event in January 2024 , the conference format of rapid fire conversations about rapid acting treatments became a recurring event, now coming to New York. Registration for the event can be found on the RAMHT 2024 website .

