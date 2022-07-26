Rapid adoption of emergency notifications systems in varied industries such as medical, energy and increased installation of IP-based notification devices is expected to provide an opportunity of US $ 85.7 Billion by 2032: Fact.MR

Cloud-based deployment is expected to gain traction and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period due to surge in need for scalable, low-capital intensive emergency notification systems.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global emergency notification systems market stood at US$ 12 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 85.7 Billion by the end of 2032. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

High need for public safety and security is expected to boost the sales of emergency notification systems. Moroever, surge in installation of Internet Protocol (IP)-based notification devices is expected to stimulate the growth of the market.

Growing demand for cloud-based systems for increased scalability, are likely to widen opportunities for emergency notification sytems.

During Covid-19 pandemic, demand for emergency notification systems expanded. Requirement for widespread communication with updates and recommendations has gained pace. Numerous businesses had rapidly used emergency notification systems to ensure that essential information is communicated.

Besides this, post-pandemic, many firms continue to operate remotely, they rapidly use emergency notification systems to communicate with remote workers via SMSs, emails, push notifications, and recorded voice messages, which enables organizations to monitor their employees' health.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7282

Key Takeaways:

North America has dominated the market, while APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The U.S. market is expected to witnesss a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

has dominated the market, while APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The U.S. market is expected to witnesss a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. By deployment mode, the on-premises segment is predicted to dominate the market, while the cloud segment is expected to rise at a faster CAGR of 19.2%.

Growth Drivers:

Increased need in energy and utilities companies for better management of mass communication during emergencies is expected to act as a driver for the growth of the market. These systems are rapidly adopted for protecting power plants, reservoirs, refineries and other physical assets from terrorism, vandalism.

Cloud-based deployment is expected to contribute to the growth of emergency notification systems market due to various benefits such as ease of deployment, low capital requirements. Also, cloud-based systems enable businesses to increase employee productivity while reducing OPEX.

Due to recent pandemic and other natural & man-made threats, safety concerns have escalated over the last few years that is ultimately stimulating the need for emergency notification systems.

Restraints:

Increase in frequency of cyber-attacks is posing a danger to companies' mission-critical data and financial assets. Increase in cyber-attacks via mass notification or emergency notification systems act as a restraint to the market. Many of these attacks are achieved when emergency notification systems/mass notification systems are hacked and bogus emails are sent to the public.

Lack of proper regulations including privacy regulations across various sectors act as a restraint to the growth of the market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7282

Competitive Landscape:

Emergency notification systems market is highly concentrated as few of the strong players dominate the majority of the market. Moreover, major players are focusing on R&D to introduce new innovative systems in the market. For instance:

In 2021, Everbridge introduced its next-generation Travel Risk Management (TRM) solution for new and current clients. This solution enables organizations to detect employees who are in danger of being attacked and are returning to office.

Moreover, In 2021, Honeywell introduced a new user-friendly Transmission risk air monitor. It is a compact, easy-to-deploy gadget that monitors carbon dioxide and includes a patented danger alerting system based on user-selected activity levels in a space.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

IBM

BLACKBERRY

EATON

HONEYWELL

More Valuable Insights on Emergency Notification Systems Market

In its recent study, Fact.MR reveals factors influencing the growth in the global Emergency Notification Systems Market during the assessment period. The study also offers compelling insights into prominent drivers creating growth opportunities in the Emergency Notification Systems Market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Component:

Solutions

In-building Solutions



Wide Area Solutions



Distributed Recipient Solutions

Services

Professional Services



Managed Services

By Application:

Emergency Response

Business Continuity and Management

Public Warnings and Alerting

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud



On-premises

By Vertical:

Education



Energy and Utilities



Government



Healthcare and Life Sciences



IT And Telecom



Media and Entertainment



Transportation and Logistics



Others

By Region:

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Latin America

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7282

Key Questions Covered in the Emergency Notification Systems Market Report

What is the valuation for Emergency Notification Systems Market in 2021?

At what CAGR did the Emergency Notification Systems Market thrive between 2015-2021?

What is the projected valuation for Emergency Notification Systems Market by 2032?

By component, which segment will have maximum gains during the forecast period?

What is the projected growth perspective for the U.S. Emergency Notification Systems Market?

What is the growth perspective for the Japan and Korea Emergency Notification Systems Market?

and Korea Emergency Notification Systems Market? What will be the market value of China in global Emergency Notification Systems Market?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain

AI Virtual Visor Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the AI virtual visor market offers a 10-year analysis till 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the adoption of the virtual visor.

Standalone Trackpad Market: Standalone touchpads for laptops and PCs as accessories hold penetration of 1.5% to the sales of every unit and are estimated to reach volume demand of 25 Mn units by 2031.

Behavioural Biometrics Market: Latest trends and advancements in behavioural biometrics are also a significant factor that has led to an increase in investments by top behavioural biometric service providers.

Personal Assistance Apps Market: With rising awareness of end users towards hands-free operations by using such apps, the market for personal assistance applications is forecast to surge at a CAGR of 18.3% over the coming 10 years.

Elderly Care Apps Market: The elderly care app market is set to witness significant growth during 2021-2031. The market is subjected to growing to accelerated growth in smartphone - based medical care apps usage across the globe.

Cloud Based Payroll Software Market: The cloud-based payroll software market is estimated to reach around US$ 13 Bn in 2031 with an expected CAGR of 10% from 2021-2031.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making. We provide both qualitative and quantitative research, spanning market forecast, market segmentation, competitor analysis, and consumer sentiment analysis.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR