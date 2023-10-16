Rapid Adoption of Fleet Management Systems Boosts Profitability and Driver Safety; Government Regulations and Advanced Technologies Propel Market Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fleet Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fleet management system market, which achieved a size of US$ 23.8 billion in 2022, is set for significant growth, with an expected market value of US$ 43.1 billion by 2028. This growth trajectory reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Key drivers behind this expansion include the rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), rising concerns about driver safety, and the increasing adoption of fleet management systems to optimize profitability.

Fleet Management Systems: Enhancing Efficiency and Safety

Fleet management systems are employed to optimize and oversee fleets of various vehicles, including commercial vehicles, passenger cars, aircraft, and watercraft. These systems rely on technologies such as global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) and cellular systems. They offer remote control capabilities like speed limiting, engine revolution control, and gradual slowing or stopping of vehicles.

Fleet management systems aid in preventing vehicle and cargo theft through GPS, mapping, and cellular technology. They also facilitate real-time tracking, mechanical diagnostics, and driver behavior monitoring. These systems contribute to improved efficiency, cost reduction, and compliance with government regulations. They play a role in reducing fuel consumption, minimizing downtime, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Additionally, they help in fraud detection, budget management, productivity optimization, driver retention improvement, and vehicle maintenance enhancement. Consequently, fleet management systems are widely adopted across industries, including automotive, energy and utilities, manufacturing, construction, transportation and logistics, and more.

Market Trends and Drivers

Several trends and drivers are contributing to the growth of the fleet management system market:

Profitability Maximization: Businesses are increasingly adopting fleet management systems to optimize profitability, fuel management, and regulatory compliance. Government Regulations: Government agencies worldwide are encouraging fleet management system adoption by implementing vehicle maintenance and tracking regulations. Wireless Technology: The low cost and accessibility of wireless technology are driving its adoption in fleet management systems. Integration of Advanced Technologies: Integration of AI, ML, IoT, and big data analytics into fleet management systems is positively influencing the market. Driver Safety Concerns: Rising safety concerns for drivers globally are boosting the demand for fleet management systems. Intelligent Transport Systems: Increasing usage of intelligent transport systems in the logistics industry for real-time courier delivery is supporting market growth. Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS): MaaS adoption to reduce traffic and carbon footprint is propelling the market.

Market Segmentation

The global fleet management system market is segmented based on components, vehicle types, end-use sectors, technology, and deployment types:

Component Insights:

Solutions (Fleet Telematics, Driver Information Management, Vehicle Maintenance, Safety and Compliance Management, Others)

Services (Installation and Integration Services, After-Sales Support Services, Consulting Services)

Among these components, solutions (including fleet telematics, driver information management, vehicle maintenance, safety and compliance management, and others) currently account for the largest segment.

Vehicle Type Insights:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Aircraft

Watercraft

Commercial vehicles represent the largest segment in terms of vehicle types.

End Use Sector Insights:

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Construction

Others

The transportation and logistics sector holds the largest market share among end-use sectors.

Technology Insights:

GNSS

Cellular Systems

Cellular systems account for the largest market share in terms of technology.

Deployment Type Insights:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Hybrid

On-premises deployment holds the largest market share among deployment types.

Regional Insights

North America, including the United States and Canada, leads the global fleet management system market. Factors driving this growth include increasing sea trade, maritime defense focus, rising shipping traffic volumes, and a focus on vessel and driver safety. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR, attributed to a large population base, rising healthcare expenditure, and the demand for outsourcing services by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global fleet management system market include AT&T Inc., Geotab, I.D. Systems, IBM Corporation, Inseego Corporation, Mix Telematics Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, TomTom N.V., Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications, Wheels Inc., and more. These companies are investing in research and development, expanding their facilities, and collaborating to offer innovative solutions and expand their service portfolios.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fobgq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets