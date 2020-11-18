Rapid Adoption of Next-Generation Firewalls to Drive Growth in APAC Network Security Market through 2024

"Going forward, security vendors need to continue fostering strong integration and collaboration with third-party vendors, to fortify and strengthen their in-house offerings and provide a holistic solutions portfolio," said Vivien Pua, Information & Communication Technologies Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "From a market segment perspective, the firewall segment is the largest and fastest-growing market due to rapid adoption of next-generation firewalls (NGFWs) across the region. Similarly, intrusion detection systems/intrusion prevention systems (IDS/IPS) is seeing an emergence of next-generation technology in the form of Next-Generation IPS (NGIPS) as it (NGIPS) provides greater granularity in security data, which allows for better network security management."

Pua added: "In addition, the secure sockets layer virtual private network (SSL VPN) segment is also expected to grow steadily over the next 5 years, as remote working becomes more prevalent in the region."

To tap into the growth prospects presented by the network security market, vendors should focus on the following:

Regional 5G Deployments : Partner with service providers to design a network equipped with a wide variety of advanced security safeguards.

: Partner with service providers to design a network equipped with a wide variety of advanced security safeguards. Need for connectivity amid remote working : Provide business continuity packages or emergency licensing models to help enterprises cope with the rising need for VPN.

: Provide business continuity packages or emergency licensing models to help enterprises cope with the rising need for VPN. Business opportunities in China : Work with local clients wishing to expand their business outside China as vendors already have two sets of products compatible with both Chinese and international standards.

: Work with local clients wishing to expand their business outside as vendors already have two sets of products compatible with both Chinese and international standards. SD-WAN with next-generation firewall features: Offer integrated products to meet market demand for robust and secure SD-WAN.

