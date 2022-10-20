Rapid Advancement in Technology and Increasing Internet Penetration Significantly Contribute to the Market of eHealth Devices| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the eHealth Devices Market was valued at more than USD 13 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% from 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Blood Pressure Meters, Fever Meters, Glucose Meters, and Social Alarms); End-users (Hospitals and Clinics, Homecare, and Diagnostic centers); Region/Country.

The eHealth Devices market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the eHealth Devices market. The eHealth Devices market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the eHealth Devices market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

The rapid advancement in technology and increasing internet penetration significantly contribute to the market of eHealth devices. Furthermore, government initiatives along with private investments plays important role in the market for eHealth devices. Moreover, the increasing number of startups is likely to drive the market for eHealth devices. For instance, Rubi Life is a startup founded by Brigham Young University student Eric Stopper. The MedTech company uses nanotechnology attached to an elastic maternity band to track fetal activity in high-risk pregnancies, including monitoring kick count, fetal heart rate, and position. The monitor can send alerts to an expectant mother's smartphone in the event of a risk to help prevent stillbirths, premature birth, or other negative pregnancy outcomes.

Global eHealth Devices market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated

The global eHealth Devices market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on type, the market is segmented into blood pressure meters, fever meters, glucose meters, and social alarms. The glucose meter segment generated significant revenue in the global market owing to the increasing number of diabetic patients globally. The total number of people with diabetes is projected to rise to 366 million by 2030.

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, homecare, and diagnostic centers. The home care segment is expected to grab significant market share in the electronic healthcare device market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rapidly increasing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases among them. For instance, as per the WHO, between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%. Also, 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or over by 2030.

eHealth Devices Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market adoption of the eHealth devices, the market is analyzed based on its worldwide presence in the countries such as North America (United States, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), and Rest of World. North America constitutes a major market for the eHealth device industry owing to the presence of well-established market players and frequent product launches and approvals in the region. For instance, In February 2022, FDA approved Eversense E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System, The Eversense E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System gives real-time blood sugar readings every five minutes for people with diabetes. The system consists of an implantable fluorescence-based sensor, a transmitter, and a mobile app for displaying glucose values, trends, and alerts on the patient's compatible mobile device.

The major players targeting the market include

Omron Corp.

Apple Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

DexCom Inc.

Nokia Corp.

PHC Holdings Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Doro AB

Honeywell

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the eHealth Devices market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

eHealth Devices Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% Market size 2020 USD 13 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global eHealth Devices Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, and Australia Companies profiled Omron Corp., Apple Inc., Medtronic Plc., DexCom, Inc., Nokia Corp., PHC Holdings Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Doro AB, and Honeywell Lifecare Solutions Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Type; By End-Users; By Region/Country

