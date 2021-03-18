Rapid Aid Announces New Cold Chain Packaging Division

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Aid, the industry leader in hot and cold solutions for healthcare, food, and retail industries, today announced the establishment of a new business unit focused on helping companies maintain temperature stability of their products while in shipment or storage. The new division, branded as TempAid™, includes a focused leadership team, an in-house ISTA member lab, and large-scale manufacturing capability in Canada, Vietnam, and China.



"With over 40 years designing and manufacturing millions of hot and cold packs for the medical and retail markets, the entry into the cold chain packaging market was a natural fit," said Jeff Whitely, president at Rapid Aid Corp. "Our focus on quality, logistics, and price-conscious manufacturing translate well into the packaging industry where margins are as important as quality and on-time delivery."



This new TempAid division is already leading the way in terms of cost and sustainable products with a full line of gel packs, PCMs, and insulated coolers. Recent innovations include the EarthWise™ drain-friendly product line, whereby the gel pack's ingredients can be dumped down the drain after use without environmental concerns, and several durable gel packs and PCMs usable for closed-loop shipping environments. The company has over 25 insulated coolers, over 50 different styles and sizes of gel packs, and several qualified, tested solutions configurable to almost any requirement and tested to the ISTA standard for quality and reliability.



Clients find that the company's long history of white-label, custom development has made Rapid Aid's new division ideal for protecting meal kits, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and life sciences products. The company is a member of the International Safe Transit organization (ISTA), a leading industry developer of testing protocols and design standards in the packaging industry.



For specific industries with exact temperature requirements, several custom solutions are already developed, tested, and available via in-house engineering and an ISTA compliance lab.



For more information about the new division, available products, and capabilities, visit their webpage at www.tempaid.net.



About Rapid Aid

Since 1975, Rapid Aid has been the leading global developer and manufacturer of temperature-related solutions for the healthcare, transportation, food, and retail sectors. Our patented, proprietary products are designed specifically for the needs of each market. They include hot and cold therapy products for injury, comfort, or surgery and temperature-controlled solutions to maintain product integrity. Whether looking for a private label or Rapid Aid branded solution, our solutions allow your company to be both innovative and cost-effective. Our head office is in Mississauga, Ontario, and we proudly produce over 400 products both in Canada and our wholly-owned manufacturing facilities in China and Vietnam. For more information visit www.rapidaid.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Rapid Aid

Related Links

http://www.rapidaid.com

