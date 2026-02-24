Rapid and accurate method from VTT for detecting hormones, toxins and other small molecules

ESPOO, Finland, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the field of diagnostics, there has long been a search for solutions to measure low concentrations of small molecules accurately, quickly and easily, for example from food, the environment or a patient sample. VTT has addressed the challenge by developing immunocomplex antibodies. This innovation provides a competitive foundation for next-generation diagnostic solutions. VTT's solution can now also be applied in an easy-to-use testosterone test.

"At present, there is particular interest within the diagnostics industry in antibody-based methods suitable for measuring hormones such as testosterone. The results we recently obtained demonstrate that the immunocomplex antibodies developed for testosterone detection also work in rapid tests based on the lateral flow method. This enables quick and easy measurement of testosterone levels without the need for complex laboratory equipment," says VTT's Research Team Leader Kristiina Iljin.

In rapid diagnostic testing, it is essential to achieve a speed at which the result can be seen within just a few minutes of adding the sample to the test platform. Furthermore, high measurement sensitivity and a broad detection range are required, enabling the determination of both low and high concentrations. Immunocomplex antibody technology offers several advantages compared to conventional methods.

Typically, laboratories use the so-called sandwich method utilizing two antibodies to measure large molecules, such as proteins. Many environmental toxins, pharmaceuticals, and hormones are so small molecules that only one antibody can bind at a time. As a result, detecting these small molecules has traditionally required a multi-step, slow and imprecise method.

VTT has developed an immunocomplex antibody-based method that is suitable for the precise and rapid detection of small molecules.

Innovative solution for rapid detection of small molecules

A distinctive feature of immunocomplex antibodies is that they do not bind to the small target molecule or to the antibody that recognises the target molecule. Instead, they bind to the pair they form together - this combination is called the immunocomplex. The mechanism works because, when the first antibody binds to the small target molecule, it causes a slight structural change, which the second immunocomplex antibody is able to recognise.

Technology offers several advantages that have enabled the use of immunocomplex antibodies in rapid diagnostics: It provides greater specificity and sensitivity than other conventional methods on the market and has the ability to detect both low and high concentrations of the target molecule. In addition, result can be measured within a few minutes after sample addition.

At VTT, the antibodies are screened from vast antibody libraries, enabling the identification of rare immunocomplex-specific antibodies with exceptional selectivity.

Testosterone measurement with LFA rapid test

"There is a continuously growing global need for metabolic health monitoring. At VTT, we address this by developing highly sensitive hormone testing solutions, which are suitable for consumer home and self-testing, clinical medical hormone research, as well as monitoring athletic performance," says Research Team Leader Christina Liedert from VTT.

Home hormone testing is increasingly used to support women's health and fertility monitoring, to better understand hormone changes related to different life stages and in sports to optimise performance and recovery. People are also interested in measuring their own health and wish to take a more active role in their wellbeing.

A concrete example of this is VTT's testosterone LFA test (lateral flow assay), a test platform familiar from COVID-19 home tests. In the design, the immunocomplex antibody is immobilised on a test strip, while its complementary testosterone binding antibody is conjugated to gold nanoparticles and placed on the conjugate pad. When a sample is applied, the immunocomplex antibody binds to nanoparticles with testosterone antibody complex. This interaction is visible as a red line on the test, with the intensity which correlates directly with testosterone concentration. The example demonstrates that VTT's molecular-level solution can be adapted into scalable, user-friendly diagnostic products for markets such as consumer health, medical testing, and on-site measurement.

VTT has patented the immunocomplex antibody principle, and it is used in commercial diagnostic products. VTT offers research and development support for the development of novel antibodies and diagnostics tests.

