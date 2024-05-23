Rapid Development of AI with A Vast Market: Visionary Holdings Inc. Provides STEM-AI Education Solutions for Young People

TORONTO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced the Company is a leading global provider of STEM-AI education solutions for young people.

With the rapid development of the global economy and technological revolution, innovation has become a crucial cornerstone driving international competitiveness. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is regarded as one of the key technologies capable of leading the Fourth Industrial Revolution. AI has extensive potential applications in various fields, including autonomous driving, robotics, smart manufacturing, healthcare, and energy. Through technological innovation in AI, more efficient and intelligent production methods can be achieved, enhancing productivity, creating more employment opportunities, and driving economic development.

Promoting innovative education actively cultivates students' innovative thinking, awareness, and capabilities, enabling them to meet the educational demands of future development. Artificial Intelligence (AI) centered on intelligent decision-making, deep learning, and affective computing has become an accelerator for driving educational innovation forward.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the global market for intelligent robots and solutions surged from US$8.1 billion in 2017 to US$22.1 billion in 2021, with a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.7%. It is projected to reach US$67.6 billion by 2026, with a CAGR exceeding 25%. According to a report by ReportsandData, the global scientific dissemination industry was valued at US$20.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$433.9 billion by 2027.

STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) is currently widely applied in primary and secondary education worldwide. STEM education combines the content of these four disciplines to form an organic whole, aiming to better cultivate students' innovative spirit and practical abilities.

Visionary is a leading global provider of STEM-AI education solutions for young people. With nearly 100 intellectual property rights in core technology areas such as artificial intelligence, software robots, computer vision, and motion control, and over 100 products sold in more than 30 countries, Visionary stands as a pioneer in the field of AI software-composite robots. Its business spans AI education, service robots, and industrial digitization. Visionary plans to increase investment in this field, increase market promotion, and strive to sell our products in over 100 countries, making outstanding contributions to the performance of Visionary in the future.

Visionary Holdings Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Canada, a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students.

