Rapid Developments In Biopharmaceuticals And Therapeutics Driving Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Revenue Growth: Reports And Data

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports and Data has published its latest report titled "Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Reverse Osmosis), By Material (Polymer Ceramic), By Application (Harvest & Clarification, Concentration, Perfusion), By End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, CROs, CMO), and By Region, Forecast To 2028."

According to Reports and Data, the global hollow fiber filtration market size was USD 313.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 881.53 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Hollow fiber membranes are filters that have fine pores and can be used to selectively filter out or remove particles based on size. Hollow fibers are extensively used for filtration due to the semipermeable nature of their capillary walls. Hollow fiber bioreactors used in the medical and pharmaceutical sector are made from cellulose and synthetic polymers, and are often modified to improve permeability, hemocompatibility, and cytocompatibility, which are crucial for hemopurification and liver-assist bioreactors. Advancements in hollow fiber-based medical filters have resulted in increased biocompatibility between cells and surface of these filters. Hollow fibers filter with smaller spread of hole sizes and large number of membranes are widely used for dialysis and in other laboratory applications. Use of hollow fiber filters has been increasing steadily in medical and pharmaceutical industries, industrial separation applications, and to test drug efficacy for cancer therapeutics.

Hollow fiber filters have numerous small tubes that are bundled together to create a filter matrix. Hollow fiber filters are widely used in water treatment, cell culture, tissue engineering, and medicine applications due to recent advancements in techniques and filters. Hollow fiber systems are used in drug efficacy testing and the fiber wall equipped with permeable membrane is used in controlling drug release. Hollow fibers are excellent drug carriers owing to high surface area to volume ratio and high loading flexibility. Hollow fiber ultrafiltration is also used for monitoring source water for naturally occurring protozoa and enables concentration of microorganisms in the interior of individual hollow fibers to purify drinking water. Hollow fiber filtration employs the same principle as capillary and tubular filtration systems, but instead use a smaller tube size that enhances flexibility. From microfiltration to reverse osmosis, hollow fibers are used in all types of filtration processes, which is another key factor expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Hollow fiber membranes have a higher packing density due to smaller diameter of the filaments and the improved flexibility of the strands have made it possible to achieve certain configurations of filters. However, due to high flexibility of the fibers, they are more susceptible to breaking under high strain or pressure as compared to other filtration methods. In addition, high capital as well as operating costs as compared to other configurations is expected to restrain market growth to a some extent over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Supply impacts were further compounded owing to reduced disposable income

Emergence of variants continue to cause concerns and impact normal routines

Microfiltration Segment to Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Microfiltration segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period; attributable to increasing use of hollow fibers with microfiltration in various biopharmaceutical processes, in harvesting cells in upstream bioprocesses, and in recovery process of antibiotics production.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers to Dominate Other End-use Industry Segments:

Pharmaceutical manufacturers segment is expected to dominate other end-use segments in terms of revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rising demand for bioprocessing products, increasing research and development activities, growing number of drug discovery and development programs, and rapid adoption of continuous manufacturing techniques.

North America to Lead in Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, which is attributable to growing demand for biologics due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, development of advanced perfusion and dialysis systems, rapid adoption of advanced manufacturing processes, and presence of key players in the region.

Asia Pacific to Register Robust Revenue Growth:

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period; attributed to rapid advancements in biopharmaceutical sector, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and illnesses, development of state-of-the-art healthcare and research facilities, and growing investment by government and healthcare agencies in the region.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Repligen Corporation

GE Healthcare

Danaher Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

Watersep BioSeparation Corporation

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Microdyn-Nadir GmbH

Cantel Medical Corporation

Coorstek, Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data gas segmented the global hollow fiber filtration market on the basis of technique, material, application, end-use industry, and region:

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Polymeric

Ceramic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Harvest & Clarification

Concentration

Perfusion

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

CROs

CMOs

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Italy



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

