Rapid Dose Therapeutics Commences Clinical Research Trial with GI Research Institute and University of British Columbia

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE), ("RDT") announced today the commencement of a clinical research trial with the GI Research Institute ("GIRI") and the University of British Columbia ("UBC") under the direction of Dr. Brian L. Bressler, MD, as Principal Investigator. The objective of this study is to evaluate the effectiveness of providing daily doses of QuickStrip™ Vitamin B12 oral thin film strips to Inflammatory Bowel Disease ("IBD") patients who are vitamin B12 deficient.

IBD is a chronic gastrointestinal condition that afflicts approximately 270,000 Canadians and more than 5 million people worldwide and causes inflammation that can lead to ulceration of the intestinal tract that often results in poor absorption of essential nutrients and vitamins. Vitamin B12 deficiency is generally treated with injections or orally ingested pills. Injections may be unpleasant for some patients while others may have difficulty with swallowing pills. Rapidly dissolving QuickStrip™ B12 oral thin film strips may provide an effective and convenient solution to individuals needing daily B12 supplementation.

"We are delighted to engage in this clinical study, initiated and led by Dr. Brian Bressler, and the GIRI team of researchers, as Dr. Bressler is one of Canada's foremost leaders in the area of gastroenterology and the treatment of IBD," said Dr. Rina Carlini, VP, Research & Innovation of RDT.

"We are excited to be involved in this study to learn how this new delivery of vitamin B12 can help replace this essential nutrient in patients with IBD in an efficient and convenient way," said Dr. Bressler.

RDT's proprietary QuickStrip™ technology is an oral dispersible thin film drug delivery system that rapidly delivers active medicinal agents directly to the bloodstream via transfer through the sublingual or buccal mucosa (mouth), bypassing metabolism of the active agent in the gastrointestinal tract.

GIRI, located in Vancouver, BC, is affiliated with Pacific Gastroenterology Associates and supports clinical research and helps advance education in gastrointestinal disease.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics

Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. is a publicly-traded Canadian life sciences company that provides innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet™ choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development in the healthcare industry, including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis sectors. Within the cannabis sector, RDT provides a turn-key Managed Strip Service Program which enables RDT's QuickStrip™ proprietary drug delivery technology to be licensed by select partners. RDT's service-based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue which enables rapid expansion into emerging markets — generating value for consumers and shareholders. Rapid Dose Therapeutics is committed to continually create innovative solutions aimed at multiple consumer segments and future market needs.

