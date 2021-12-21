Rapid-Ease Delivers Fast-Acting Pain Relief for Cold-Weather Soreness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid-Ease offers a safe and effective way to address musculoskeletal injuries. The topical cream can be used both preventatively and reactively, making it an ideal tool for managing cold-weather activities.

The cold months of the year are marked by specific activities. Many individuals sally out into the crisp, cold weather to go hunting. Others suit up with an extra layer or two and head out for a jog. Even if outdoor exercise isn't an option, the simple act of shoveling the driveway or clearing snow off of the car can require a significant amount of physical effort.

This can lead to issues that aren't necessarily a concern during warmer weather. For instance, a jogger might run a three-mile course in 75-degree weather without any issues. However, in 30-degree weather, the same circuit could lead to pulled and cramped muscles — especially if they take a break along the route.

Kim Davies-Haycock, founder of the topical pain relief and healing cream Rapid-Ease, is well aware of the dangers that can come from exerting significant effort during colder weather. "Cold weather causes muscle fibers to constrict," she explains, adding that this means "they can't work properly, and it also restricts the range of movement of joints."

Davies-Haycock goes on to explain that the results of this additional stress on muscles and joints puts them under increased strain. This can lead to fatigue much faster. It can also lead to easier injuries.

The knowledgeable CEO has created a solution to this issue in the form of her powerful topical, Rapid-Ease. Davies-Haycock explains that "using Rapid-Ease on the key muscles and joints along with brisk rubbing increases blood flow to the cold muscles while MSM helps keep your joints more flexible." She adds that the product can also help to keep the muscles and joints warm within one's clothes.

Rapid-Ease is able to accomplish so much thanks to its use of several key ingredients, including Arnica flower, Comfrey leaf, MSM, organic Menthol, and Peppermint oil. These are all used at proven therapeutic levels that ensure rapid delivery, fast-acting effects, and real results. At the same time, the use of natural, botanical ingredients ensures that the product is as safe as it is effective.

From prepping to engage in outdoor activities to recovering from cold-weather cramps and soreness, Rapid-Ease is an ideal tool to have on hand during the freezing weather. It helps individuals to not only survive but thrive as they go about their business in the brisk chill of each winter day.

About Rapid-Ease: Rapid-Ease is the American offshoot of the New Zealand-based enterprise Nature's Nurse. The company was founded by Kim Davies-Haycock over 15 years ago and specializes in using 100% natural ingredients at highly therapeutic levels to create topical pain relief remedies that are effective, fast-working, safe, and natural. Learn more about Rapid-Ease at rapid-ease.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Alison Dresser

(954) 673-7734

[email protected]

SOURCE Rapid-Ease