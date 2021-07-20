Rapid-Ease Offers Fast Pain Relief

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid-Ease is a brand that has made its name in the pain relief industry. The company specializes in creating topical ointments that use herbal ingredients and quickly absorb through the skin to offer fast-acting relief. The brand's Rapid-Ease Pain Relief Cream brings a particularly potent list of herbal ingredients delivered in therapeutic levels designed to genuinely "help you heal — naturally."

Rapid-Ease is a growing brand in the US health and wellness industry. Its parent company, Nature's Nurse, is a well-established New Zealand-based company that loves to bring nature and innovation together. The enterprise was born out of founder Kim Davies-Haycock's desire to help her weekend warrior of a husband recover from long off-road runs that left him sore and, at times, even injured. This launched Davies-Haycock's journey as a medical herbalist and eventually led to the birth of Nature's Nurse and its subsidiary, Rapid-Ease.

Davies-Haycock's brands are founded on a commitment to creating fast-acting, effective topical pain relief products. These are always safe to use and incorporate 100% natural ingredients without any additives or chemicals. These standards are exemplified in the company's Rapid-Ease Pain Relief Cream.

As a topical product, Rapid-Ease Pain Relief Cream has been carefully formulated by renowned natural cosmetic chemist Susan Hall to maximize absorption through a unique penetration system. The salve was also developed with proven herbal ingredients. These are utilized at therapeutic levels in order to make sure that they really have an impact and aren't just flashy, label-listed marketing ploys. The biggest names on the active ingredient list include:

Arnica montana tincture;

Comfrey leaf tincture;

Opti-MSM sulfur mineral;

Peppermint essential oil;

Cooling, analgesic menthol.

This powerful combination joins forces to ease pain in as little as five minutes after application. The brand assures consumers that Rapid-Ease Pain Relief Cream can be used for a variety of different, family-friendly scenarios of both the athletic and everyday nature. It can address muscular backaches, bruises, sprains, strains, and even reduce inflammation associated with mild arthritis.

First and foremost, the product works as a natural anti-inflammatory that can reduce swelling and bruising. However, the cream can also support the natural healing process by:

Increasing blood flow;

Providing healing nutrients;

Removing cellular waste;

Supporting muscle and ligament cell health.

Davies-Haycock's company prides itself on its innovative, proprietary formula and its ability to produce temporary pain relief extremely quickly. This is only reinforced by the family-friendly nature of its products and the fact that they are sustainably sourced and made with 100% natural ingredients. From efficacy to family, sustainability to ease of use, Rapid-Ease products have held up to the brand's commitment to create "natural, fast-acting solutions to common painful or pesky problems."

About Rapid-Ease: Rapid-Ease is the American offshoot of the native New Zealand health and wellness brand Nature's Nurse. The enterprise was founded over 15 years ago by Kim Davies-Haycock. The family-owned company specializes in creating topical salves that ease pain relief using 100% herbal ingredients. The innovative brand is a household name in its own country and has recently begun to make inroads into the U.S. health and wellness market.

