Rapid Expansion of the Hospitality Sector and Shift Towards Eco-Friendly Practices to Drive Hotel Toiletries Industry Growth by 2031

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hotel Toiletries Market By Type (Single-use toiletries, Dispensers), By Application (Small and medium hotels, Luxury hotels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hotel toiletries industry has evolved into a pivotal facet of the hospitality sector, embodying personalized care for guests. With a trajectory of growth, this industry is on the rise, propelled by shifting consumer preferences and a commitment to enhancing guest experiences.

This industry revolves around the creation and provision of essential personal care products, including shampoo, conditioner, body wash, soap, lotion, and more, offered as complimentary amenities to guests. As the global focus on sustainability intensifies, a paradigm shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable options is reshaping the landscape.

Driving Dynamics:

Drivers:

  • Surge in the hospitality sector's expansion
  • Ascendance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
  • Emphasis on elevated hygiene standards

Restraints:

  • Concerns surrounding the proliferation of plastic waste
  • Fragmented nature of the market

Opportunities:

  • Pioneering environmentally-conscious packaging solutions
  • Fostering innovation in product offerings

Key Market Segments:

By Type:

  • Single-use toiletries
    • Shampoo
    • Liquid hand soap
    • Conditioner
    • Body wash
    • Others
  • Dispensers

By Application:

  • Small and medium hotels
  • Luxury hotels

By Region:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • UK
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Netherlands
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • South Korea
    • India
    • Australia
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • South Africa
    • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players:

  • Accent Amenities, Inc.
  • Exotika Guest Amenities
  • Hancey Cosmetics Co.,Ltd.
  • HARA Naturals
  • Kimirica Hunter International LLP
  • Pieper Biokosmetik Manufaktur GmbH
  • SKW Poshline Sdn Bhd
  • SR Herbal Care
  • StyleVision Hotel Supplies GmbH
  • World Amenities

