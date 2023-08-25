Rapid Expansion of the Hospitality Sector and Shift Towards Eco-Friendly Practices to Drive Hotel Toiletries Industry Growth by 2031

25 Aug, 2023, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hotel Toiletries Market By Type (Single-use toiletries, Dispensers), By Application (Small and medium hotels, Luxury hotels): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hotel toiletries industry has evolved into a pivotal facet of the hospitality sector, embodying personalized care for guests. With a trajectory of growth, this industry is on the rise, propelled by shifting consumer preferences and a commitment to enhancing guest experiences.
This industry revolves around the creation and provision of essential personal care products, including shampoo, conditioner, body wash, soap, lotion, and more, offered as complimentary amenities to guests. As the global focus on sustainability intensifies, a paradigm shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable options is reshaping the landscape.
Driving Dynamics:
Drivers:
- Surge in the hospitality sector's expansion
- Ascendance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
- Emphasis on elevated hygiene standards
Restraints:
- Concerns surrounding the proliferation of plastic waste
- Fragmented nature of the market
Opportunities:
- Pioneering environmentally-conscious packaging solutions
- Fostering innovation in product offerings
Key Market Segments:
By Type:
- Single-use toiletries
- Shampoo
- Liquid hand soap
- Conditioner
- Body wash
- Others
- Dispensers
By Application:
- Small and medium hotels
- Luxury hotels
By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players:
- Accent Amenities, Inc.
- Exotika Guest Amenities
- Hancey Cosmetics Co.,Ltd.
- HARA Naturals
- Kimirica Hunter International LLP
- Pieper Biokosmetik Manufaktur GmbH
- SKW Poshline Sdn Bhd
- SR Herbal Care
- StyleVision Hotel Supplies GmbH
- World Amenities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msvs88
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article