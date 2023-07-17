Rapid Expansion of Transparent Display Market Predicted to Reach USD 17.1 Billion by 2028, Fueled by a Robust CAGR of 44.5%, According to Competitor Analysis in the Technology Sector

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, the global transparent display market size was worth around USD 1.3 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 17.1 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 44.5% between 2022 and 2028.

Transparent Display Market: Overview

A see-through display sometimes referred to as a transparent display, is an electronic screen that enables users to see through it while still allowing them to see what is displayed on it. Digital signs, virtual or augmented systems, head-up displays, and general large-scale spatial light manipulation are all examples of applications for this type of display.

They differ from image-combination technologies, which produce visually comparable effects by visually fusing a variety of images in the field of view. Transparent displays are more adaptable than combination-based systems because they embed the screen's active matrix in the field of vision.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Transparent Display Market Reports:

As per the analysis, the transparent display market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 44.5% between 2022 and 2028.

Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on technology, the OLED segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the display size, the small & medium segments accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

Based on vertical, the healthcare segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Transparent Display Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Technology (LCD, OLED, and Others), By Display Size (Small & Medium, and Large), By Resolution (Ultra HD, Full HD, HD, and Others), By Product (HMD, HUD, Digital Signage, and Smart Appliance), By Vertical (Consumer, Retail & Hospitality, Sports & Entertainment, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Transparent Display Market: Growth Drivers

Modern sophisticated technologies are developing more quickly, with each technology being replaced by a new one. Major issues with device shrinking were resolved by the transparent display. The creation of transparent displays is made possible by the limited area of screen-based displays. The presence of significant manufacturers and rising R&D expenditures on technology and product development by research universities and significant manufacturers are responsible for the growth of the transparent display industry.

Samsung has stated that it will invest $11 billion in next-generation displays in 2019. Similar to this, LG has promised to make significant investments in the advancement of this technology. Thus, these investments propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Transparent Display Market: Segmentation Overview

The global transparent display market is segmented based on technology, display size, resolution, product, vertical, and region.

OLED sector is anticipated to have the biggest market share

The global market is divided into LCD, OLED, and other segments based on technology. During the projected period, the OLED sector is anticipated to have the biggest market share. Compared to LCD, OLED has a simpler structure and offers greater picture quality and form factor. OLED performs better and is more flexible and thinner. The color range is already broad, in contrast to the artificial changes made by LCDs. The contrast ratio and picture response time are also excellent. Due to these qualities, OLED swiftly became the preferred technology to replace LCDs. OLED display technology is thus likely to have a significant positive impact on the transparent display industry throughout the foreseeable timeframe.

The global transparent display market is divided into small, medium, and large segments based on display size. The small and medium-sized business category had the biggest revenue share in 2021, and it is anticipated that it will continue to dominate the market over the coming years. Because of their small size, low power consumption, and high brightness, they have become an essential component of several devices, such as head-mounted display (HMD) systems and heads-up display (HUD) systems. The rise of the transparent display market is being driven by the increasing usage of AR HMDs in industrial, military, defense, aerospace, and medical applications as well as their connectivity between virtual objects and reality. Therefore, there is potential for a transparent display to expand at a rapid rate in the future due to the growing use of the transparent display for different small and medium-sized goods, such as HMDs and HUDs.

Healthcare segment is anticipated to expand at the greatest CAGR throughout the forecast period

The market is divided into consumer, retail & hospitality, sports & entertainment, aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive & transportation, industrial, and other segments based on vertical. The industry segment for healthcare is anticipated to expand at the greatest CAGR throughout the forecast period. Because of the increasing number of technological advancements in the healthcare industry, transparent displays are being employed more frequently in situations like surgery and patient check-ups. Transparent displays are used to assist surgeons during essential surgeries. Additionally, many companies and research organizations are developing these displays for a range of functions, and the healthcare industry is growing considerably year over year. The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) developed a surgical navigation system with a transparent display in 2021 to lessen the risk of surgery. To address the demands of preoperative communication and intraoperative navigation, this system offers high-precision direct view type virtual-real fusion picture information. Future applications for this include smart surgery and medical education. Thus, these factors influence segment growth during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In November 2020 , a 55-inch transparent OLED display module has been released by Panasonic. The new Panasonic device has a transparent OLED display screen that is self-illuminating and does not require a backlight.

, a 55-inch transparent OLED display module has been released by Panasonic. The new Panasonic device has a transparent OLED display screen that is self-illuminating and does not require a backlight. In December 2020 , LG partnered with Assa Abloy to supply transparent OLED automatic doors. The product combines LG's 55-inch transparent organic light-emitting diode (OLED) signage and related software with the automated glass sliding doors of Assa Abloy.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Transparent Display Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Transparent Display market include;

Planar Systems Inc.

Pro Display

Crystal Display Systems Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

BenQ Corporation

Clear LED

Kent Optronics Inc.

NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

Universal Display Corporation

Evoluce GmbH

Globus Infocom Ltd.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Japan Display Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the growth rate forecast and market size for Transparent Display Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Transparent Display Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Transparent Display Market Industry?

What segments does the Transparent Display Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Transparent Display Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.3 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 USD 17.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 44.5% Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022- 2028 Key Companies Covered Planar Systems Inc., Pro Display, Crystal Display Systems Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, BenQ Corporation, ClearLED, Kent Optronics Inc., NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Universal Display Corporation, Evoluce GmbH, Globus Infocom Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Japan Display Inc., and others. Segments Covered By Technology, Display Size, Resolution, Product, Vertical, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global transparent display market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing demand for transparent displays in various end-user such as automotive, where these displays are used as a windshield, retail shops, where these eye-catching displays are used for better advertisements, and others.

As automakers progressively incorporate cutting-edge technology into vehicles, the rise of the automotive industry, particularly the electric car, is anticipated to generate a favorable market environment for the transparent display market. The largest EV manufacturer, China, is anticipated to continue to be a key driver of transparent display demand.

Global Transparent Display Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

LCD

OLED

Others

By Display Size

Small & Medium

Large

By Resolution

Ultra HD

Full HD

HD

Others

By Product

HMD

HUD

Digital Signage

Smart Appliance

By Vertical

Consumer

Retail & Hospitality

Sports & Entertainment

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia



Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

