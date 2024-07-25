Rapid Fiber Internet Selects CDG Elements to Evolve Their Business Operations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce that Rapid Fiber Internet, a Florida-based fiber internet provider serving communities in the Suwannee Valley, has recently selected CDG's consumer and enterprise operations and billing platform, Elements, to help them evolve their business operations.

"Rapid Fiber Internet is a great example of an electric coop expanding their service offerings into the fiber internet market," noted CDG's CTO, Tony Stout. "To successfully undertake such an endeavor, you need the right set of tools for managing the build out, controlling your operations, and supporting and billing your services. We look forward to providing them with our open architecture, operator-driven, OSS/BSS platform to help them achieve all of these keystones."

According to Chris McKenzie, Vice President Network Operations at Rapid Fiber Internet, "CDG's OSS/BSS platform and company vision are exactly what we were looking for – an innovative, scalable, open-architecture solution with a high focus on operations tools. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead of us now that we will have a toolbox with everything we need."

About CDG:

CDG provides a cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS platform for voice, video, data, circuit, and interconnect services for retail and wholesale broadband service providers and carriers. We deliver value to our clients through our open architecture, operator-driven solutions that empower them to create the optimal service ecosystem for growing their customer base, improving their BI, and developing the latest AI/ML and automation technologies to increase their operational efficiencies and capabilities.

About Rapid Fiber Internet:

Rapid Fiber Internet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC), delivers broadband internet services to Suwannee Valley residents and businesses. Rapid Fiber Internet is managed and operated by employees who embody the same attitude and spirit you have grown to know and trust from SVEC. We have also partnered with the best in the business to bring you exceptional service.

Contact: Ryan Travaille

Phone: 217 402-3445

[email protected]

