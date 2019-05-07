Rapid Growth and Momentum Continues in 2019 for Hotshot, a Leader in Secure, Compliant Mobile-First Messaging and Collaboration

PLANO, Texas and ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE, Luxembourg, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotshot Technologies , a fast-growing startup providing secure, compliant mobile-first messaging, collaboration and identity management for businesses, today announced the expansion of its senior management team and key achievements driving demand for its solutions.

Hotshot launched in late 2018 with an easy-to-deploy app and patent-pending location-and-time-based encryption technology enabling businesses to easily and affordably address the combination of complex security, compliance and labor laws across the globe, including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, SEC, ITAR, EU's 'right to be forgotten', evolving 'right to disconnect' regional laws and more.

In the age of the "gig economy" and open collaboration, Hotshot's zero trust solution is new way for global businesses to increase productivity, while lowering privacy risk and maintaining control.

Hotshot founder and CEO Aaron Turner commented on Hotshot's recent successes, "Demand for the Hotshot solution, including new customer wins we'll announce later this year, and industry awards have increased awareness of our capabilities and fueled our expansion. Our work in 2018 put us on the map. In 2019 we are proud to be a recognized cybersecurity and compliance leader."

New Hotshot team members add operational and technical excellence

Frédéric Richter, Chief Operations Officer. Frédéric is a French native speaker from Belgium who relocated to Luxembourg in 2001. He is a chartered accountant with over 10 years' experience as a Tax advisor with Arthur Andersen, Ernst & Young and PwC prior to joining Vodafone, where he was head of Indirect Tax in Luxembourg for five years. In 2016, he helped lead negotiations with the Luxembourg Government to establish the Tomorrow Street Innovation Centre, a joint venture between Vodafone and Technoport. In 2017, he was promoted to Senior Partner and appointed board member of the Tomorrow Street Innovation Centre.

Jan Tietjen, CISSP, Director of Technical Solutions Europe. Jan is from Germany, where he lives with his family. He began his IT consulting career in 1995 by helping to build the MetroNet, one of the first German ISPs. In 2009, he joined T-Systems International GmbH as a Security Consultant with a focus on Common Criteria Evaluation. Later, he was Project Security Manager for Deutsche Telekom AG, and in 2016, helped form the Telekom Security business unit within T-Systems International GmbH. As Head of Security Product Assessment, he tested and judged the products of world leading security vendors for the Telekom Security portfolio.

2019 Hotshot industry awards and recognition

Hotshot CEO Aaron Turner named one of cybersecurity's Top Executives of the Past 30 Years by SC Media

named one of cybersecurity's by SC Media Finalist for 2019 SC Magazine Trust Award/Best Mobile Security Solution for enabling businesses to easily meet demands of regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and ITAR in addition to EU and US labor laws

for enabling businesses to easily meet demands of regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and ITAR in addition to EU and US labor laws Hotshot honored with four 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards from the 400,000-member Information Security Community, including Best Cybersecurity Startup (Silver), Best Compliance Solution (Bronze), Best Mobile Security Solution (Bronze) and Cybersecurity Professional of the Year (Silver)

Aaron Turner, a member of the RSA Conference Program Committee since 2015, presented three times at the RSA USA conference in March, giving thousands of attendees the opportunity to learn more about the latest innovations in mobile security and compliant messaging and collaboration solutions

Hotshot has EU headquarters within the Technoport® ltd. business incubation program, in partnership with the Luxembourg Ministry of the Economy and Foreign Trade, and North American headquarters in Plano, TX.

About Hotshot®

Hotshot ® is a fast, easy-to-use platform for team messaging that is secure and compliant with labor laws and regulatory requirements. It empowers employees to harness speed, convenience and efficiency of modern messaging while reducing employer liability concerning both privacy and security. Designed by an international team of regulatory compliance and security technology experts, Hotshot uses state-of-the-art encryption to protect data wherever it may be and whenever it is needed.

